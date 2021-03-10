Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Superstar K-Pop Band’s TikTok Hacked

A threat actor has hacked into the social media account of South Korea's biggest boy band, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have taken the music world by storm, winning major accolades at the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and South Korea's Melon Music Awards, and becoming the first K-pop band to top the US album charts.

The seven-member band joined TikTok in 2019 and has since amassed nearly 29.8 million followers. Fans of the band were left confused when, on March 9, the group's usual light-hearted TikTok feed was replaced by a strange animated video.

Another TikTok account was tagged in the video, which was uploaded along with the caption "go to my account."

This video was soon replaced with another red-toned video in which an electric keyboard was shown being played by a hand holding a hammer. The text "four sevens" was written on the video. 

Whoever took over the band's account also liked and followed other accounts that were associated with BTS content. 

Fans of the band—known as the ARMY—have been calling for the group’s label Big Hit Entertainment to launch an investigation into the hack. 

One fan tweeted at the company: “Hello @BigHitEnt, we have noticed that the official account of BTS TikTok has been hacked; please solve this problem and make sure to take legal action. We don’t want anything to harm them.”

Another said: "Hello @BigHitEnt @bts_bighit! BTS tiktok account has been hacked, can you please look into it and fix it? RIGHT NOW."

TikTok and Big Hit Entertainment are yet to respond.

A hacking group calling itself Team Alpha has claimed responsibility for the security incident. The group shared a screen grab showing changes that had been made to the description of the band on their TikTok account. 

According to Geo.tv, most of the changes made to BTS's account by the hacker have been undone and the video has been removed; however, the band's bio remains altered. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

10 Google Play Apps Found Containing Banking Malware

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

Exposed Password Gave Hackers Access to 150,000 Cameras

4
News

West Ham Supporters’ Personal Details Leaked on Club Website

5
News

Hackers Target Texas University

6
News

Most Threat Analysts Banned from Sharing Intel with Peers

1
News

Superstar K-Pop Band’s TikTok Hacked

2
News

Romance Fraudster Who Conned Jenifer Lewis Jailed

3
News

American Companies Not Taking Cybersecurity Seriously

4
News

SolarWinds Unlikely to Be an Isolated Event as Attackers Become More Sophisticated

5
News

ESET: More Than 10 APT Groups Exploiting Recent Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities

6
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

2
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

4
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

5
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

6
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware