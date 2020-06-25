Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

33% Surge in Financial Fraud Attempts During #COVID19 Lockdown

Financial fraud attempts rose by 33% in April as the UK entered lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new analysis from Experian and the National Hunter Fraud Prevention Service has revealed.

Fraudsters targeted a myriad of financial products, including current and savings accounts, as they sought to take advantage of the disruption to both businesses and their customers brought about by the virus outbreak.

Across all financial products, fraud rates increased by a third when compared with previous monthly averages. The largest increase was in fraudulent car and other asset finance applications, which saw a rise of 181%, followed by current accounts (35%) and then saving accounts (28%), according to Experian.

Fraudulent credit card applications (17%) and unsecured loans (10%) also went up, Experian claimed.

However, while the findings highlight an increase in the proportion of fraudulent applications, they also signal that fraud teams have been able to successfully identify and investigate new fraudulent activity since the pandemic began.

Micah Willbrand, managing director of identity and fraud at Experian, said: “The rise in fraud rates across each category is a warning that banks, building societies and other financial providers need to be as alert as ever in identifying fraudulent applications, even in the unique circumstances the country finds itself in.”

It's likely fraudsters have been looking to take advantage of the situation under the belief that the disruption would give them a better chance of success, “but they have been largely disappointed," added Willbrand.

“Fraud teams have had greater capacity to flag and investigate openings that otherwise may have gone unchecked, resulting in incidents of fraud being successfully identified.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over Two-Thirds of Q1 Malware Hidden by HTTPS

2
News

Prolific Hacker Made Millions Selling Network Access

3
News

Stalker Online Breach: 1.3 Million User Records Stolen

4
News

350,000 Social Media Influencers and Users at Risk Following Data Breach

5
News

Twitter Data Leak Exposes Business Clients

6
News

Two-Year Data Breach at Florida Senior Care Provider

1
News

Police Seize Alleged Bitcoin Raider's $90m in Assets

2
News

HelpSystems Acquires Two Security Software Companies

3
News

350,000 Social Media Influencers and Users at Risk Following Data Breach

4
News

PlayStation Announces Bug Bounty Program

5
News

NCSC: One Million Phishing Messages Reported in Two Months

6
News

IRMS Appoints New Chair with Diversity, Inclusion and Education at Top of Agenda

1
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

2
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

3
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain