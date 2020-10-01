Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Swatch Group Hit by Likely Ransomware Attack

The world’s largest watchmaker, Swatch Group, has admitted it suffered a cyber-attack over the weekend which forced the shut-down of IT systems.

“Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend,” a brief statement confirmed.

“For security reasons, the group immediately took action and shut down precautionary some of its IT systems, which affected some operations. The situation will return to normal as soon as possible.”

Given the extreme action that the firm’s IT department was forced to take and the fact that it disrupted some operations in doing so, ransomware would seem to be the prime candidate.

The Swiss-headquartered multi-national is home to 18 individual brands including the eponymous Swatch, launched in the 1980s, and major names such as Tissot, Omega and Longines. It made over $2 billion in sales in the first half of 2020, making it an attractive potential target for ransomware attackers.

Dean Ferrando, lead systems engineer EMEA at Tripwire, argued that it’s encouraging the watchmaker at least managed to detect the attack early on and took action to limit its impact.

“Malware doesn’t just suddenly appear on systems. It has to get there through exploited vulnerabilities, phishing, or other means. While we tend to focus on the malware/ransomware itself, the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to prevent the infection in the first place,” he continued.

“The best way to prevent ransomware infections is to address the infection vectors by patching vulnerabilities, ensuring systems are configured securely, and preventing phishing. When these preventive foundational controls fail, there needs to be a continuous monitoring tool in place to detect the signs of a compromise.”

The incident came in the same week that one of America’s largest healthcare providers, UHS, and one of the world’s biggest shipping firms, CMA CGM, admitted they were hit by separate ransomware attacks.

Unlike Swatch Group, these firms appeared to fare less well in spotting the attack. UHS was forced to down its entire network, causing widespread disruption for patients, for example.

In a separate report this week, Microsoft warned that ransomware groups are now making wide sweeps of the internet looking for vulnerable entry points in organizations to attack. Some raids take just 45 minutes from initial compromise to ransom, it claimed.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Vulnerabilities Found in Remote Access Software

2
News

Multiple Wireless Router Chipsets Affected by Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

3
News

Ransomware Attack on Shipping Giant

4
News

Ransomware: from Entry to Ransom in Under 45 Minutes

5
News

KPMG: Consumers Vote to Ditch Breached Firms

6
News

Bitcoin Exchange Owner Laundered Millions of Dollars

1
News

Online Journals Flagged as Election Threat

2
News

LinkedIn Password Thief Jailed

3
News

Technical and Cost Concerns of Passwordless Authentication Bother Security Leaders

4
News

ISF Outlines the Key Skillsets of Modern CISOs

5
News

#DTXNOW: Time to Remove Security from IT

6
News

#DTXNOW: Managing Uncertainty to Build Lasting Resilience in Security Teams

1
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

6
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

1
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

2
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

3
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Blog

Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

6
Opinion

Sleepwalking into a Cybersecurity Nightmare?