Tanium Adds Matt Thompson to Board of Directors

IT endpoint management and security provider Tanium has announced that Matt Thompson has joined its board of directors.

Thompson joins as an independent director and will help the firm scale as it works toward its next chapter of growth. He most recently held the role of executive vice-president of worldwide field operations at Adobe and currently sits on the board of NCR and Ellucian.

“Having worked closely throughout my career with C-suite executives, I’ve seen firsthand the evolving complexity that an expanding IT landscape presents,” said Thompson. “Tanium’s open endpoint management platform delivers exactly what business leaders working in a complex environment crave: a solution that easily plugs into the existing tech stack to give them real-time visibility and control across their endpoint landscape.

“I look forward to being a member of the board of directors and helping accelerate the next chapter of Tanium’s growth.”

Commenting on the announcement, Tanium co-founder and CEO, Orion Hindawi, said he is thrilled to welcome Thompson’s deep sales, marketing and partnership knowledge to the company.

“His impressive scale and growth mindset aligns with Tanium’s vision for the future and his GTM knowledge will be indispensable to Tanium as we focus on serving a broader range of customers to provide manageability, security and insight where digital business begins, at the endpoint.”

