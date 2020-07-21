Trusted Connectivity Alliance Announces New Chair and Expanded Board

The Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) – a global, non-profit industry association that brings together SIM ecosystem participants to work towards enabling a secure, connected future – has announced the election of Claus Dietze as chair. Dietze succeeds Remy Cricco who steps away from the TCA following a successful three-year tenure in the role.

The TCA has also announced the expansion of its board, increasing the number of available board seats from five to seven. The TCA board is responsible for defining the organization’s focus and strategic direction and will be made up of the following members for 2020/21:

Chair: Claus Dietze – senior director global standardization, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

Jean-Philippe Betoin – director, strategic marketing IoT platform, Arm

Benoît Collier – vice-president of mobile operator product line and MVNO IoT, IDEMIA

Cyril Caillaud – head of eSIM, product management and marketing, NXP Semiconductors

Michele Scarlatella – strategy technology and systems architecture, STMicroelectronics

Stephane Quetglas – director of marketing for embedded products, Thales

Bertrand Moussel – R&D director, smartcard & platforms, Valid

Commenting on his appointment, Dietze said: “I look forward to working with my board colleagues, wider membership and association partners in our shared goal to enable a secure, connected future.

“As we look towards the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in an increasingly connected future, the ability of SIM technology to deliver trusted connectivity and dynamic security is extending its applicability across new sectors.”

Looking ahead at the next 12 months, the TCA board has identified the following activities as key roadmap priorities:

Ensuring eSIM interoperability

Expanding eSIM benefits to more IoT use-cases

Leveraging SIM technology for IoT security, including continued collaboration with GSMA on IoT SAFE

Addressing fragmentation across integrated SIM technologies

Evolving and optimizing 5G SIM technology to enhance 5G network services and maximize investments, while promoting and protecting mobile subscriber privacy

Dietze concluded: “On behalf of the membership, I would also like to thank Remy Cricco for his valued contribution over the past three years. Under his leadership, our organization underwent a significant transformation which strongly positions it to support the future advancement of the SIM industry.”