Under Half of Teachers Think Schools Have “Done Enough” to Tackle Cybersecurity Issues

Over half (51%) of UK school teachers are either unsure or disagree that their school is well-equipped to tackle cybersecurity issues, according to a new study published by ESET.

This follows a period in which many schools have provided online classes with most pupils unable to attend in person due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions which were introduced in the UK since 23 March.

Yet in a survey of 1000 teachers conducted by Internet Matters, just 49% felt that their school had “done enough” to avoid problems. More than a third (36%) said they’ve had no information from schools on cybersecurity in the past year, while just 20% have received training after lockdown began.

Additionally, 31% have not had any training on how to talk to children about data and identity protection issues and more than a quarter (26%) had not been given any guidance on cybersecurity best practice in the past year.

Nearly half (45%) even feel their pupils had a better knowledge of cybersecurity issues than they do.

The findings suggest that there should be a much greater focus on educating teachers about cybersecurity issues – particularly as 96% of those who have received such training found it useful.

Julian Roberts, head of marketing at ESET, said: “Now, more than ever, tackling cybersecurity needs to be a top priority for schools as they may be increasingly forced to turn to the online world to support their pupils and their educational needs.

“Cyber-criminals are constantly evolving their methods and organizations that oversee young people using technology must be fully equipped to not just tackle potential issues but educate as well.

“With education entering the virtual world, whether in the physical classroom or at home, we would advise that cybersecurity training for teachers and pupils is crucial and that teachers are equipped by their school or IT teams with the right tools and advice to provide to parents too.”

ESET and Internet Matters are currently collaborating to provide guidance on the most effective ways of delivering online safety advice to parents and children within the school environment.

