Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure

A vulnerability in the TeamViewer app could allow malicious actors to steal passwords. 

The high-severity flaw was discovered in the desktop version of the app for Windows before 15.8.3. By exploiting the weakness, authenticated threat actors operating remotely could execute code on victims' systems or crack their TeamViewer passwords. 

TeamViewer is a proprietary software application that allows users to control a range of smart devices remotely to perform functions like file transfers, desktop sharing, and web conferencing. 

As a result of flaw CVE-2020-13699, TeamViewer Desktop for Windows does not properly quote its custom URI handlers. Because of this, an attacker could force a victim to send an NTLM authentication request and either relay the request or capture the hash for offline password cracking. 

Victims could also be persuaded to go to a specific website set up by threat actors to steal credentials or personal data.

The flaw's discoverer, security engineer at Praetorian Jeffrey Hofmann, explained: "An attacker could embed a malicious iframe in a website with a crafted URL that would launch the TeamViewer Windows desktop client and force it to open a remote SMB share." 

According to Hofmann, most web browsers are set up to prevent attacks like this from happening.

He said: “Every modern browser except for Firefox URL encodes spaces when handing off to URI handlers which effectively prevents this attack.”

TeamViewer versions prior to 15.8.3 are vulnerable to the flaw, which has been fixed in the latest release. 

Andy Harcup, VP, Absolute Software, commented: “Security flaws in certain software and applications will always be located and exploited by opportunistic cyber attackers, and this latest revelation could potentially impact millions of Windows users.”

Harcup advised companies to protect their operating system by keeping up with the latest security updates. 

“For users to ensure that they are kept safe from the influx of cyber-attacks now facing them, the IT operations team must ensure their systems are kept up-to-date, whilst training their staff to simultaneously maintain a high level of online vigilance and awareness toward internet safety protocol. It is important for enterprises to keep the operating system up to date with the latest security updates in order to ensure maximum protection.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Experian Data Breach Hits 24 Million Customers

2
News

Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack

3
News

Volume of Stolen Cards on Dark Web Drops 41%

4
News

Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic

5
News

New Vulnerability Threatens IoT Devices

6
News

Akamai: Credential Stuffing Attacks Against Media Services Surging During #COVID19

1
News

Hacker Disrupts North Carolina School Lesson

2
News

US Makes Second Espionage Arrest in a Week

3
News

TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure

4
News

Kaseya Acquires Phishing Defense Platform Graphus

5
News

APT Group’s Worldwide Targeting of Small and Medium Businesses Revealed

6
News

Alarm Sounded as “Aggressive” Vishers Target Home Workers

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

3
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

4
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

5
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020