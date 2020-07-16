Infosecurity Group Websites
Award-Winning Tech Expert Joins Arcserve as New CTO

Data and ransomware protection provider Arcserve today announced the appointment of award-winning tech veteran Ivan Pittaluga as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Pittaluga brings a proven record of leading advances in service delivery and transformational technology in the high-tech space to the role. As Arcserve’s new CTO, he will oversee the strategy and development of the company’s portfolio of backup, disaster recovery, continuous availability, migration and archiving solutions.

“The world of data protection is rapidly evolving, fueled by unprecedented challenges from a larger data attack surface and increasingly prevalent cyber-threats,” said Tom Signorello, CEO at Arcserve.

“The addition of Ivan will accelerate our market-first solutions to these, and other business continuity challenges, with his recognized history of driving organizational change and delivering technology that changes the way companies do business.”

Pittalauga previously served as vice-president of data protection and governance for Veritas Technologies and has held senior engineering positions at Symantec, Commvault, Legato Systems (Dell EMC) and Mastercard.

“We’re living in a digitized economy, and enterprises today can no longer risk exposing their data to cyber-threats or loss,” said Pittaluga. “Equally important are the new forms of data and environments that will emerge from rapid innovation in the cloud – all of which will need comprehensive protection. Arcserve’s 30-year experience and foresight to anticipate market shifts uniquely positions it for an exciting chapter of innovation, which I’m pleased to be a part of.”

