Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

BAE Systems Pilots Tech to Support Child Protection Agencies

BAE Systems has announced details of a technology pilot aimed at supporting child protection agencies. The initial project, run in partnership with Gloucestershire Constabulary Police Force, seeks to improve speed and accuracy for identifying potentially vulnerable children.

BAE Systems has adapted technology normally used to protect and safeguard businesses against fraudulent activity, to quickly and accurately bring together data relating to an individual and reveal the full picture of a vulnerable child’s reported issues.

As well as creating a faster, more efficient process for identifying and sharing key indicators of potentially harmful situations, it also allowed child protection practitioners to delve into more incidents, in more detail and implement urgent care plans where needed. The successful pilot achieved results 10-times faster than under existing processes, solving the challenge of sharing data, linking it together, analysing it and identifying what further investigation is required.

Ravi Gogna, principal consultant at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, said: “After the tragic case of Baby P, we identified the need to overcome the data problem and adapted our existing technology and data science techniques, which helps banks and insurers tackle fraud, to amalgamate key historic pieces of data across agencies. This provided child protection officers with access to a more in-depth and comprehensive data profile of each child in the quickest possible time.”

The challenge is that we are looking for red flag events – such as a child self-harming or coming into A&E with multiple broken bones, she added. “We have an opportunity to help improve the way the child protection system identifies risk, by bringing together all the information about a child and quickly giving a holistic view of what is happening.”

The UK’s current system makes use of Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hubs (MASHs), which aim to provide a single point of contact for all safeguarding concerns regarding children and young people. 

However, the NSPCC currently estimates that one in 10 children in the UK has suffered some form of abuse or neglect, and the figure continues to grow. With resources continually stretched due to the ever-rising number of cases of neglect in Britain, the current manual processes are becoming strained, with the potential to miss vulnerable children.

“The pilot proves that, with increased information, we have a greater chance of intervening early and preventing catastrophic events from happening down the line,” said Kath Davis, head of the Child Protection Unit, Gloucestershire Constabulary. “To work with people from a completely different sector sheds a whole new light on things. Things that we thought were impossible, became possible.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data of 250K Users of Sex Industry Website on Sale for $300

2
News

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against CafePress Following Data Breach

3
News

Researchers Discover Spy Platform with GSM Fingerprinting

4
News

Amex Employee Suspected of Wrongfully Accessing Customer Data to Commit Fraud

5
News

Verified Mark Certificate Issued to CNN

6
News

Survey Reveals Widespread Ignorance Over Attack That Affects Most Companies

1
Magazine Feature

What’s the Deal With DNS?

2
News

#SecTorCa: Finding a New Route to Solve Tomorrow’s Cyber-Attacks

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
News

BAE Systems Pilots Tech to Support Child Protection Agencies

5
Opinion

Bots x Humans: a Solution is Needed

6
News

#SecTorCa: Millions of Phones Leaking Information Via Tor

1
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

2
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

5
Webinar

Security Frameworks: How to Spearhead Careers & Bolster Cyber Defenses

6
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

1
Interview

Interview: Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady

2
Blog

Signal From Noise: How to Win Customers and Influence CISOs

3
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Two in Five Real Estate Pros Say Industry is Unprepared for Cyber-Attacks

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool