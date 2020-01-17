Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Teen Charged Over $50m SIM-Swapping Scam on Blockchain Experts

A teenager from Montreal is facing four criminal charges in connection with a $50m SIM-swapping scam that targeted two renowned Canadian Blockchain experts. 

Eighteen-year-old hacker Samy Bensaci is accused of being part of a crime ring that stole millions of dollars in crypto-currency by gaining unauthorized access to the cell phones of crypto-currency holders in America and Canada. 

Spokesperson for the Canadian police force, the Sûreté du Québec, Lieutenant Hugo Fournier, said the elaborate SIM-swapping cyber-fraud was responsible for the theft of "$50 million from our neighbors to the south and $300,000 in Canada."

Police say the crypto-currency thefts, which netted dozens of victims, were perpetrated by the gang in the spring of 2018. 

Among the alleged victims are renowned Toronto businessman, author, and head of the Blockchain Research Institute Don Tapscott and his son Alex, a globally recognized investor, advisor, and speaker on Blockchain technology and crypto-currencies. Together, father and son co-authored Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World.

Bensaci was arrested in Victoria, British Colombia, in November and charged with fraudulently obtaining computer service, committing fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, and illegally accessing computer data. In December, the teen was released on $200,000 bail and ordered to live with his parents in northeast Montreal until his next court hearing.

According to La Presse, neighbors described Bensaci as a discreet young man who spends a lot of time on his computer.

While staying at his parents' residence, Bensaci is prohibited from accessing "any computer, tablet, mobile phone, game console, including PS3, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or any other device capable of accessing the Internet," and banned from possessing or exchanging any form of crypto-currency. 

Many of the individuals allegedly targeted by the gang had attended the Consensus crypto-currency fair, held annually in New York.

"We suspect that hackers spot targets during such events," said American SIM-swapping victim Rob Ross. Ross, who was robbed of $1m in crypto-currency in two separate attacks by 21-year-old hacker Nicholas Truglia, now manages the StopSIMCrime.org website.

Ontario Provincial Police sent out an alert regarding the SIM-swap scam in November, along with a warning that fraudsters sometimes impersonate a target and falsely claim that their phone has been lost or stolen.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

2
News

Microsoft Patches Serious Crypto Flaw Found by NSA

3
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

4
Opinion

Is TikTok a Cybersecurity Threat?

5
News

Business Disruption Attacks Most Prevalent in Last 12 Months

6
News

UK Consultancies Leak Data on Thousands of Workers

1
News

Fidelis Cybersecurity Acquired by Skyview Capital

2
News

NortonLifeLock Puts Silicon Valley Real Estate Up for Sale

3
News

Teen Charged Over $50m SIM-Swapping Scam on Blockchain Experts

4
Magazine Feature

Time for Change: Has Anti-Virus Had its Day?

5
News

Oracle Issues Record CPU with 334 Patches

6
News

Equifax Breach Settlement Could Cost Firm Billions

1
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

5
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves