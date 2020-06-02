Teenage Training Program Cyber Discovery Opens Registration Three Months Early

The fourth year of the government-backed online cybersecurity training program Cyber Discovery will begin earlier than planned.

Capitalizing on the thousands of young people who are currently unable to attend school, Cyber Discovery officially opened registration today to allow students to take part at home.

Aimed at 13-18-year-olds, led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by global IT security training organization SANS Institute, Cyber Discovery allows participants to participate in their own time and is comprised of four phases: an initial assessment stage called CyberStart Assess, CyberStart Game and CyberStart Essentials, designed to enhance the skills of those who have made it through the initial assessment stage.

The CyberStart Assess phase will begin during the summer, and those successful participants will qualify for the advanced learning phases of the program beginning in October.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “This initiative gives teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provides a glimpse into the life of a cybersecurity professional.

“We have a world-leading cyber-sector protecting the country and our digital economy and we must continue to inspire the next generation of talent to help maintain this position. As the assessment phase opens I encourage all teens who enjoy a challenge to put their skills to the test."

James Lyne, CTO at SANS Institute and co-creator of the program, said the third year of the Cyber Discovery program saw many highly talented young people take part, many of whom are now motivated to pursue a career in cybersecurity. “With so many young people spending time away from school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we were happy to bring forward the all-new assessment phase of the 2020/21 program.

“This is an ideal opportunity for students to put their problem-solving skills to the test with a range of fun, interactive challenges where they’ll get to try out cracking codes and solving tricky problems. Those that are successful will then go on to enhance their skills in the core stages of Cyber Discovery. The UK needs cyber-defenders and technologists to secure our increasingly digital future. Help us get young people involved and let’s see if they have what it takes!”