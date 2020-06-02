Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Teenage Training Program Cyber Discovery Opens Registration Three Months Early

The fourth year of the government-backed online cybersecurity training program Cyber Discovery will begin earlier than planned.

Capitalizing on the thousands of young people who are currently unable to attend school, Cyber Discovery officially opened registration today to allow students to take part at home.

Aimed at 13-18-year-olds, led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by global IT security training organization SANS Institute, Cyber Discovery allows participants to participate in their own time and is comprised of four phases: an initial assessment stage called CyberStart Assess, CyberStart Game and CyberStart Essentials, designed to enhance the skills of those who have made it through the initial assessment stage. 

The CyberStart Assess phase will begin during the summer, and those successful participants will qualify for the advanced learning phases of the program beginning in October. 

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “This initiative gives teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provides a glimpse into the life of a cybersecurity professional.

“We have a world-leading cyber-sector protecting the country and our digital economy and we must continue to inspire the next generation of talent to help maintain this position. As the assessment phase opens I encourage all teens who enjoy a challenge to put their skills to the test." 

James Lyne, CTO at SANS Institute and co-creator of the program, said the third year of the Cyber Discovery program saw many highly talented young people take part, many of whom are now motivated to pursue a career in cybersecurity. “With so many young people spending time away from school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we were happy to bring forward the all-new assessment phase of the 2020/21 program.

“This is an ideal opportunity for students to put their problem-solving skills to the test with a range of fun, interactive challenges where they’ll get to try out cracking codes and solving tricky problems. Those that are successful will then go on to enhance their skills in the core stages of Cyber Discovery. The UK needs cyber-defenders and technologists to secure our increasingly digital future. Help us get young people involved and let’s see if they have what it takes!”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

2
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

3
News

Amtrak Guest Rewards Breach Affects Personal Info

4
News

Payment App Data Breach Exposes Millions of Indians' Data

5
News

Revealed: Advanced Java-Based Ransomware PonyFinal

6
News

Minneapolis City and Police Websites Attacked

1
News

Exostar to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

2
News

Huge Rise in Enterprise Mobile Phishing During Q1 of 2020

3
News

Thycotic Acquires Onion ID to Extend PAM Offering

4
News

Teenage Training Program Cyber Discovery Opens Registration Three Months Early

5
News

Experts: #COVID19 Test and Trace Could Lead to Phishing Deluge

6
News

Police Efforts Help to Erode Trust on Dark Web

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

6
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!