Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Telemarketing Fraudster Jailed for Ten Years

A business owner who extorted over $3.5m from Spanish-speaking US residents via fraudulent phone calls has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

California resident Angel Armando Adrianzen teamed up with a series of call centers in Peru to run a telemarketing scam that defrauded thousands of victims. Many of those conned by the 46-year-old owner and operator of AAD Learning Center (AAD) were recent immigrants to the United States. 

Victims were contacted by callers using internet-based telephone calls. After claiming to be attorneys or government representatives, the callers would falsely tell victims that they hadn't paid for products. Victims were then threatened with legal action, bad credit, prison, or deportation if they didn't immediately pay a fee.

Under the scam, callers also impersonated employees of Spanish-language television channels, radio stations, toothpaste companies, or lawyers calling from a "minor crimes court" or a firm's legal department. 

Adrianzen, who ran ADD from April 2011 until at least September 2019, admitted assisting co-conspirators in Peru with establishing and staffing the call centers involved in the scam. 

At times, Adrianzen also provided the callers with lists of consumers to call and even scripts of what to say to them to extort payment. Ultimately, Adrianzen processed over $3,500,000 in payments as part of the scheme.

Adrianzen was arrested on September 16, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud, and four counts of extortion. While executing search warrants upon Adrianzen's laptop and cell phone, police discovered child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On November 21, 2019, Adrianzen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Today he was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison followed by fifteen years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to make restitution payments to his victims.

“Today’s sentence serves not only as just punishment for this defendant, but also as notice to others who may prey on vulnerable victims,” said Acting US Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida.  

“The Justice Department and its partners will aggressively investigate such criminal activity. We will find you and ensure you are held accountable for your crimes.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Exchange Server Attackers Launched Scans Within Five Minutes of Disclosure

2
News

USPS Reportedly Uses Clearview AI to Spy on Americans

3
News

RDP Hijacked for Lateral Movement in 69% of Attacks

4
News

DarkSide Gang Retires on $90m

5
News

#RSAC: The Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques

6
News

AXA Faces DDoS After Ransomware Attack

1
News

iC3 Logs Six Millionth Complaint

2
News

Telemarketing Fraudster Jailed for Ten Years

3
News

Ransomware Gang Gifts Decryption Tool to HSE

4
Blog

Why are Companies Still Struggling to Support Safe Remote Working?

5
Blog

The Digital Training Revolution and Mass Mandatory ‘Modulation’

6
News

Report Shows Global CISOs Failing to Practice What They Preach

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

2
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

4
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

5
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain