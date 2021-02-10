Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Tenable Announces Intent to Acquire Alsid

Tenable Holdings today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Active Directory security startup Alsid SAS for $98m in cash.

Alsid specializes in providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that monitors the security of Active Directory in real time. The company was founded in France in 2016 by two former incident responders from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), Emmanuel Gras and Luc Delsalle. 

After securing €13m in Series A funding in 2019, Alsid entered into a period of growth. Once the planned acquisition has been completed, Alsid users will benefit from a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity readiness, according to Gras, Alsid's CEO. 

“We started Alsid to help organizations solve one of the biggest security challenges, an unprotected Active Directory, which is one of the most common ways for threat actors to move laterally across enterprise systems,” said Gras.

“Our approach has always focused on helping our customers anticipate future attacks so they can keep their business running as usual. We believe Tenable cherishes this same vision of cybersecurity, and we’re excited to join forces and to have the opportunity to provide our users with a better, more complete approach to cyber preparedness.”

Tenable chairperson and CEO Amit Yoran said that the acquisition is timely as exploiting user privileges via Active Directory is a popular tactic among today's cyber-attackers. 

“Tightly controlling the privileges of accounts in Active Directory is as foundational to reducing risk to the business as the basic blocking and tackling of deploying security updates. As we've seen with the flurry of hacks, ranging from the sophisticated SolarWinds compromise all the way down to common ransomware attacks, attackers go after the Active Directory infrastructure to increase access and establish persistence,” said Yoran.

“We’re impressed with the insights that Alsid brings to enterprise customers and look forward to working with the Alsid team to add this critical element to Cyber Exposure and risk management.”

The acquisition is expected to close earlier in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. It will be Tenable’s second acquisition as a public company following the acquisition of Indegy in 2019.

Tenable Holdings today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Active Directory security startup, Alsid SAS, for $98 million in cash.

Alsid specializes in providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that monitors the security of Active Directory in real time. The company was founded in France in 2016 by two former incident responders from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), Emmanuel Gras and Luc Delsalle. 

After securing €13m in Series A funding in 2019, Alsid entered into a period of growth. Once the planned acquisition has been complete, Alsid users will benefit from a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity readiness, according to Gras, Alsid's CEO. 

“We started Alsid to help organizations solve one of the biggest security challenges, an unprotected Active Directory, which is one of the most common ways for threat actors to move laterally across enterprise systems,” said Gras.

“Our approach has always focused on helping our customers anticipate future attacks so they can keep their business running as usual. We believe Tenable cherishes this same vision of cybersecurity, and we’re excited to join forces and to have the opportunity to provide our users with a better, more complete approach to cyber preparedness.”

Tenable chairperson and CEO Amit Yoran said that the acquisition is timely as exploit user privileges via Active Directory is a popular tactic among today's cyber-attackers. 

“Tightly controlling the privileges of accounts in Active Directory is as foundational to reducing risk to the business as the basic blocking and tackling of deploying security updates. As we've seen with the flurry of hacks, ranging from the sophisticated SolarWinds compromise all the way down to common ransomware attacks, attackers go after the Active Directory infrastructure to increase access and establish persistence,” said Amit Yoran.

“We’re impressed with the insights that Alsid brings to enterprise customers and look forward to working with the Alsid team to add this critical element to Cyber Exposure and risk management.”

The acquisition is expected to close earlier in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. It will be Tenable’s second acquisition as a public company following the acquisition of Indegy in 2019.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

High Demand for Hacker Services on Dark Web Forums

2
News

Disclosed ICS Vulnerabilities Surged During Second Half of 2020

3
News

Remote Desktop Protocol Attacks Surge by 768%

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

Chinese Military Personnel Charged with Equifax Hack

6
News

Zero-Day and Six Publicly Disclosed CVEs Fixed by Microsoft

1
News

Tenable Announces Intent to Acquire Alsid

2
Webinar

Avoiding Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

4
News

Researcher Hacks Apple and Microsoft

5
News

Hacker Admits Stealing College Girls’ Nude Snaps

6
Blog

Zero Trust in the Post-Pandemic Era

1
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

2
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

3
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

4
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

5
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

6
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

1
News Feature

Should We Be Cautious About Law Enforcement Requests for Digital Data?

2
Podcast

Into Security Podcast - Episode 22: Diversity in Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Interview

#DataPrivacyDay Interview: Robert Waitman, Director of Data Privacy, Cisco

5
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

6
Next-Gen

A Case Against CVSS