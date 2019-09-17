Infosecurity Group Websites

New Test Service Launched to Gauge Tech Skills of Job Candidates

A new testing service has been launched with the aim of gauging and ranking job candidates based on their technical skillsets.

TechRank, created by Pioneer Labs, is run by tech consultants and sources, tests and objectively ranks tech talent, helping companies hire the best and most capable person for tech-based roles. TechRank seeks to eliminate the subjectivity of personality and interview charm and to ensure that jobs are offered based on genuine skillsets.

Candidates take the TechRank test online, opting for the specific area relevant to their skills. Candidates are then logged in the TechRank system and alerted if a suitable job is advertised. Employers can sort candidates by their skill level quicker and more accurately than reading through large numbers of CVs.

TechRank was co-founded by Gurvinder Singh, Co-CEO, Pioneer Labs, and he explained how TechRank was born out of frustration.

“We were finding it highly time-consuming and difficult to find great tech talent. It was a constant problem. So, we asked ourselves what needed to change and how this could be facilitated – the answer was clearly testing. It’s great for both the candidate and the employer. We trailed the system in our own business and found that it worked really well. It made a huge difference to Pioneer Labs so we decided to create a version that other businesses could use – and TechRank was born.”

Speaking to Infosecurity, Singh said: “We are looking to disrupt tech recruitment. We believe tech recruitment has been broken for far too long. It’s been very difficult for employers to be sure they are hiring people with the right skills; skills that are suitable for the specific job they are being asked to do. Some people look great on paper, perform brilliantly at interview, but simply don’t have the level of knowledge required for the job on offer.

“In the future, I believe CVs will become obsolete in the tech industry. Skills matter more than words and finding the best skilled people is where companies, which are trying to build or maintain market share via technology, will be competing most vigorously.”

