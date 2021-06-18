Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Texan Admits Data Center Bomb Plot

A man from Texas could be facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to plotting to blow up a data center in Virginia.

Seth Aaron Pendley, of Wichita Falls, was arrested in April after trying to purchase what he believed to be an explosive device from an undercover FBI employee in Fort Worth.

The 28-year-old admitted that he had planned to use the device to destroy servers in an Amazon-owned data center located on Smith Switch Road in Ashburn, Virginia. 

According to his plea documents, Pendley shared the details of his plot with a source via an encrypted messaging app last February. 

When the source offered to help the would-be bomber obtain C4 plastic explosives, Pendley responded with the message: “F*** yeah.”

Pendley sent the source a list of data center addresses and said he hoped a successful attack would “kill off 70% of the internet.”

Pendley then showed the source a hand-drawn map of a data center in Ashburn that included details of how he intended to enter and exit the site. The source also heard how Pendley planned to disguise his car to escape detection by law enforcement.

In March, the source introduced the unsuspecting Pendley to an undercover FBI employee posing as an explosives supplier. Pendley was recorded telling that FBI employee that he wanted to blow up Amazon web servers. 

Pendley said he thought that the servers in the data center benefited the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies. By destroying the servers, Pendley hoped to prevent the United States from being taken over by a tyrannical Marxist government.

On April 8, Pendley was arrested after meeting with the FBI employee to collect inert devices that Pendley believed to be real explosives. At his residence, cops found an AR-15 receiver with a sawed-off barrel, a pistol painted to look like a toy gun, masks, wigs, and notes and flashcards related to the planned attack.

On June 9, Pendley pleaded guilty to a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive. He is due to be sentenced on October 1. 

Federal authorities said Pendley was apolitical until he lost his job and began researching politics on the internet.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Amazon Web Services Misconfiguration Exposes Half a Million Cosmetics Customers

2
News

Colonial Pipeline Incident Sparks 'Help Desk' Phishing Attacks

3
News

A Billion CVS Records Exposed

4
News

IoT Supply Chain Bug Hits Millions of Cameras

5
News

NATO Warns it Will Consider a Military Response to Cyber-Attacks

6
News

US Warns Russia of Cyber-Attack No-Go List

1
News

Texan Admits Data Center Bomb Plot

2
News

New Jersey Councilor Charged with Cyber-harassment

3
News

Colorado Passes New Privacy Act

4
Blog

6 Important Questions About Anomaly Detection

5
Opinion

How Ransomware is Teaming Up with DDoS

6
News

Google Spices Up Supply Chain Security with SLSA Framework

1
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

2
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

3
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

4
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

6
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2