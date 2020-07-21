Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Texas College to Improve Cybersecurity of Smart Buildings

A Texas college project to improve the cybersecurity and energy efficiency of commercial buildings is being supported by the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

The Securing Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings through Cyber Defense and Resilient System project designed by Texas A&M University College of Engineering has received $3.5m from the DOE’s Building Technologies Office.

Over the next three years, the project aims to research, develop, and demonstrate a real-time, advanced, building-resilient platform through multi-layer prevention and adaption mechanisms. 

Partnering with Texas A&M on the project are Raytheon Technologies Research Center, Drexel University, Arizona State University, Pacific Northwestern National Laboratory, and Northwestern University, among others. 

To facilitate the project, a local testbed will be developed in Texas. There, a team led by Associate Professor Zheng O'Neill will use a hardware-in-the-loop simulation technique to explore and demonstrate potential approaches to cybersecurity and energy efficiency.  

O'Neill's team is currently on the lookout for potential building partners who can help them to field test their cyber-defense and resilient system (CYDRES) in the third year of the project.

“The proposed CYDRES system will accurately identify cyber threats in real-time and offer immediate defense against malicious network activity,” O’Neill said. 

“In addition, the fault detection, diagnostics, and prognosis and cyber-resilient control scheme will enhance grid-interactive efficient building tolerance to both cyber-related and physical faults while maximizing the potential energy savings and load flexibility and maintaining occupant satisfaction. CYDRES will be prototyped and tested in a hardware-in-the-loop and real building environment. The resulting test data will be used to inform the building community and support the technology transfer to the industry.”

O'Neill said current building automation systems (BAS) leave smart buildings vulnerable to attack as they are often designed and operated with little consideration of cybersecurity.

“Current physical behavior-based anomaly detection methods employed by building automation systems fail to differentiate cyber-attacks from equipment or operational faults,” she said. “Such distinction is critical in ensuring the appropriate automated mitigation, via control response, of cyber threats and providing actionable recommendations to facility managers.”

According to O'Neill, CYDRES should be effectively monitoring, detecting, and responding to cyber-attacks and physical system faults by the project's conclusion.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Analysts Detect New Banking Malware

2
News

Genealogy Software Maker Exposes Data on 60,000 Users

3
News

One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites

4
News

UK Consumers Targeted by Tesco 4K TV Phishing Scam

5
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

6
News

Cybercrime Jumped 23% Over Past Year, Says ONS

1
News

Vodafone Partners with Accenture to Offer Cybersecurity Services

2
News

Fortinet Acquires OPAQ Networks

3
News

Texas College to Improve Cybersecurity of Smart Buildings

4
News

#COVID19 Provides Unique Opportunities for Fraudsters

5
News

Trusted Connectivity Alliance Announces New Chair and Expanded Board

6
News

ISC Attributes Cyber-Attacks and Election Interference to Russia

1
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

4
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

5
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

1
Interview

Women in Cybersecurity: Proofpoint's Sherrod DeGrippo Answers Your Questions

2
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

3
Interview

Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
Opinion

Using Threat Deception to Thwart Malicious Insiders

6
Blog

Data Security and Third-Party IT Asset Disposition: A Paradox