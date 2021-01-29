Infosecurity Group Websites
Texas Tech Company Scoops Fourth Equality Title

An end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company based in Texas has been recognized for achieving workplace equality for a fourth consecutive year.

Rackspace Technology announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was named as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The HRC Foundation's CEI was established nearly two decades ago to be a primary driving force for workplace inclusion. It provides companies with a national benchmarking tool against which to measure corporate policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

A total of 1,142 companies participated in the CEI 2021 Survey, including 233 Fortune 500 employers and 149 Law Magazine 200 law firms. 

Headquartered in Windcrest, Rackspace designs, builds, and operates cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. In addition to this recent accolade, the company has been named a best place to work by Great Place to Work Institute, Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor, and Military Times

“Rackspace Technology is honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where Rackers can be their authentic selves and leverage their diverse perspectives to spark innovation,” said Chinten Parikh, senior director of global diversity, inclusion, and belonging at Rackspace Technology. 

“This recognition celebrates our progress and challenges us to climb even higher.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria under the categories of non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said HRC president Alphonso David.  

"Our participating companies know that building an LGBTQ-inclusive workplace is not just the right thing to do, it is also the best business decision, allowing companies to attract, retain and engage top talent."

