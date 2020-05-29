Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Texas University to Create Cybersecurity Innovation Institute

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is to create and lead a new federal digital research institute that will devise ways to shield America's manufacturers from cyber-threats. 

In addition to assisting US industry in blocking cyber-attacks, the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII) will explore how to help manufacturers achieve energy efficiency. 

Other areas of focus will include supporting technical innovation, job creation, and assisting manufacturers to be more competitive. 

The National Security Collaboration Center (NSCC) at UTSA, with more than 25,000 square feet of space, has been dedicated as the home base for CyManII.

Explaining why UTSA was chosen for the institute, James Milliken, chancellor for the UT system said: “We selected UTSA to lead CyManII due to the university’s well-known strengths in cybersecurity and national connectivity in this space.”

In order to bring the project to life, UTSA will receive $70m over a five-year period under a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy.

The UT system will inject an additional $10m into the institute, and a further $30m will be contributed by other cost-sharing partners. 

“CyManII leverages the unique research capabilities of the Idaho, Oak Ridge and Sandia National Laboratories as well as critical expertise across our partner cyber manufacturing ecosystem,” said UTSA president Taylor Eighmy. “We look forward to formalizing our partnership with the DOE to advance cybersecurity in energy-efficient manufacturing for the nation.”

Building a national program for education and workforce development, securing automation, and securing the supply-chain network are three high-priority areas on which CyManII will focus its national strategy. 

“As United States manufacturers increasingly deploy automation tools in their daily work, those technologies must be embedded with powerful cybersecurity protections,” said Howard Grimes, CyManII chief executive officer and associate vice president and associate vice provost for institutional initiatives at UTSA. 

“UTSA has assembled a team of best-in-class national laboratories, industry, nonprofit and academic organizations to cyber-secure the US manufacturing enterprise. Together, we will share the mission to protect the nation’s supply chains, preserve its critical infrastructure and boost its economy.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

2
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

3
News

Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web

4
News

DNS Traffic Analysis Detects Hidden DDoS Attacks

5
News

Cyber-Criminals Impersonating Google to Target Remote Workers

6
News

Ransomware Demands Soared 950% in 2019

1
News

Utah Tech CEO Jailed for Possessing Thousands of Files Depicting Child Sexual Abuse

2
News

Texas University to Create Cybersecurity Innovation Institute

3
News

UK Government Launches Funding Program to Boost Security of IoT Market

4
News

Alabama Seniors Offered Free Cybersecurity Courses

5
Opinion

Virtual Cybersecurity Professionals Needed During Times of Uncertainty

6
News

Most Organizations Not Prepared to Safely Support Home Working

1
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

6
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!