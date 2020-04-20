Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

Thales has revealed that its technology will be used to secure Motorola’s new ‘eSIM-only’ smartphone, the razr. The device is the world’s first foldable smartphone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology – a highly compact, programmable solution for secure mobile connectivity that is embedded directly into a device.

In using eSIM, users are able to remotely provision and update their mobile network subscriptions and no longer need to physically insert SIM cards as they benefit from a fully digitized journey.

Emmanuel Unguran, EVP mobile connectivity solutions at Thales, said: “Motorola’s decision to go eSIM-only for their premium product reflects the company’s confidence in this extremely space-efficient approach to secure mobile connectivity. It also demonstrates deep trust in Thales, a world leader in eSIM technology and related subscription management services.”

Neil Shah, VP research at Counterpoint Research, added that more than 2.8 billion eSIM-compliant smartphones are expected to be cumulatively shipped by 2025.

“The trend towards eSIM-only smartphones is going to catalyze this market further as we see greater adoption across the price-tiers unlocking multiple benefits for smartphone OEMs, operators and end-smartphone users,” he said.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

MAZE Relaunches "Name and Shame" Website

2
News

Trickbot Named Most Prolific #COVID19 Malware

3
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

4
News

UK Tax Refund Email Scam Uncovered

5
News

Remote Working Could Be the Norm After #COVID19

6
News

Hartford HealthCare Hit by Valentine's Day Data Breach

1
News

HMRC #COVID19 Job Retention Scheme Targeted by Scammers

2
News

Government Offers Startups £500m Funding Option

3
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

4
News

Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

5
News

ICO Gives Cautious Thumbs-Up to #COVID19 Contact Tracing Apps

6
News

Hackers Raid Crypto Firms in $25m Attacks

1
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

5
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

6
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise