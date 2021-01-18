Thales and TT Electronics Partner to Enable OT Cybersecurity Initiatives and Research

Multinational technology company Thales and global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications TT Electronics have announced a partnership to enable the development of operational technology cybersecurity initiatives and research.

These programs will be delivered out of the National Digital Exploitation Center (NDEC) in South Wales, which offers cyber-skills and knowledge to the region. The partnership brings together Thales’ expertise in securing critical systems with TT Electronics’ innovative approach to electronics manufacturing for high-reliability markets.

“Thales and TT Electronics have very complementary and synergistic technologies,” said Perry Duffill, VP/GM, TT Electronics Global Manufacturing Solutions. “This collaboration enables TT to provide an additional level of security assurance for our aerospace and defense, medical and industrial customers who rely on us to manufacture highly complex systems for mission critical applications.”

Gareth Williams, VP, secure communications and information systems at Thales, added that the agreement is the next logical step in the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

“While we have previously worked together at the NDEC – with TT Electronics sitting on the steering group – this agreement enables a much more intimate level of collaboration between the two companies, with a clear goal of secure and resilient operational technology.”