Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

London Police Adopt Facial Recognition Technology as Europe Considers Five-Year Ban

London's Metropolitan Police Service has announced that it will start using live facial recognition (LFR) technology to scan public areas for suspected criminals. 

After trialing the technology for two years, the Met has said that it will have cameras up and running within a month. The cameras will be linked to a database containing images of suspects. In the event that a suspect is identified by the camera, an alert will be generated.

According to senior technologist with the Met, Johanna Morley, the facial recognition technology has an accuracy rate of 70%. Morley said false identifications were made by the cameras one in a thousand times. 

Nick Ephgrave, an assistant commissioner, said: "As a modern police force, I believe that we have a duty to use new technologies to keep people safe in London. Independent research has shown that the public support us in this regard."

Civil liberties groups have described the planned introduction of the technology as "a breathtaking assault on our rights."

The Met said the cameras will only be deployed after consultation with local communities. Active cameras will be displayed overtly, leaving the public in no doubt that they are being watched as they go about their daily lives. 

Commenting on the Met's decision to introduce LFR, the director of Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo, said: "It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate."

A spokesperson for the campaign group Liberty said: "This is a dangerous, oppressive and completely unjustified move by the Met. Facial recognition technology gives the state unprecedented power to track and monitor any one of us, destroying our privacy and our free expression."

In September 2019, Cardiff's high court ruled that police use of automatic facial recognition technology to search for people in crowds is lawful. The technology is currently being used by South Wales police.

The Met is the biggest force in the UK, with jurisdiction over London and Greater London, with the exception of the City of London, which has its own territorial police force.

News of the Met's decision comes a week after the European Commission revealed it is considering a ban on the use of facial recognition in public areas for up to five years while regulators try to work out a way to prevent the technology from being abused.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over 2000 WordPress Sites Hit by Malicious Redirects

2
News

US County Suffers Two Cyber-attacks in Three Weeks

3
News

US Cybersecurity Agency Issues Emotet Warning

4
News

Microsoft Exposes 250 Million Call Center Records in Privacy Snafu

5
News

Over Half of Organizations Were Successfully Phished in 2019

6
News

Data on 30,000 Cannabis Users Exposed in Cloud Leak

1
News

Russian Pleads Guilty to Running Online Criminal Marketplace

2
News

US Issues Cybersecurity Warnings Over Flawed Medical Devices

3
Interview

Interview: Karl Lovink, Dutch Tax and Customs Administration

4
News

London Police Adopt Facial Recognition Technology as Europe Considers Five-Year Ban

5
News

#BSidesLeeds: Credential Stuffing Often Seen as “Volume” Cybercrime

6
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
Blog

How 2019’s Worst Corporate Hacks Could Have Been Prevented

2
Blog

Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

3
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

4
Interview

Interview: Timur Kovalev, Chief Technology Officer, Untangle

5
News Feature

Rolling Vulnerability and Patch Management into Detection and Response

6
Opinion

Do We Need More Cyber Hygiene?