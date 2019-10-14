Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Thoma Bravo Buys Sophos Group for $3.8bn

A British manufacturer of cybersecurity products has been bought by American private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $3.8bn.

Thoma Bravo, which raised billions for its latest private equity fund this year, bought Imperva and another cybersecurity firm, Veracode, in late 2018. In a buyout deal announced earlier today, Thoma Bravo said that it will be adding Sophos Group to its fast-growing cybersecurity portfolio. 

Sophos manufactures antivirus and encryption products for an impressive list of customers that includes Under Armour IncFord Motor Co., and Toshiba Corp

Thoma Bravo already owns Sophos' close competitor Barracuda Networks, which made a name for itself managing data security over the cloud. 

Shares in Sophos were listed at 225 pence per share in 2015, but since then they have more than doubled to the 583 pence per share closing price recorded on Friday, October 11. 

In a statement released today, Sophos CEO Kris Hagerman said: "Sophos is actively driving the transition in next-generation cybersecurity solutions, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more. We continue to execute a highly effective and differentiated strategy, and we see this offer as a compelling validation of Sophos, its position in the industry and its progress."

Hagerman told news organization Reuters that his company was first approached by Thoma Bravo in June of this year.

"The (Sophos) board ultimately concluded that this offer and the acquisition can accelerate Sophos' progress in next-generation cybersecurity," Hagerman said.

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software- and technology-enabled services sector with more than $35bn in investor commitments. With a 40-year history, Thoma Bravo has acquired more than 200 software and technology companies representing more than $50bn of value.

In a statement released on Monday, Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said: "The Acquisition fits with our strategy of investing in and growing software and technology businesses globally. 

"The global cybersecurity market is evolving rapidly, driven by significant technological innovation, as cyber threats to business increase in scope and complexity. Sophos has a market-leading product portfolio and we believe that, by applying Thoma Bravo's expertise, operational framework and experience, we can support the business and accelerate its evolution and growth."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

#SecTorCa: Millions of Phones Leaking Information Via Tor

2
News

Microsoft and NIST Team Up on Patching Guide

3
News

Stolen Cloud API Key to Blame for Imperva Breach

4
News

Data of 250K Users of Sex Industry Website on Sale for $300

5
News

Mississippi Shows Flagrant Disregard for Cybersecurity

6
News

Most Americans Are Clueless About Private Browsing

1
News

Atlanta Judge Pleads Not Guilty to Improper Access of County Network

2
News

Thoma Bravo Buys Sophos Group for $3.8bn

3
News

Tactics of Supply-Chain Attack Group Exposed

4
Opinion

#HowTo Develop a Detection and Response Strategy for Email Phishing

5
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Bruce Hallas

6
News

Stolen Cloud API Key to Blame for Imperva Breach

1
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

2
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

3
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

4
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

5
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

6
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

1
Interview

Interview: Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady

2
Blog

Signal From Noise: How to Win Customers and Influence CISOs

3
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Two in Five Real Estate Pros Say Industry is Unprepared for Cyber-Attacks

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool