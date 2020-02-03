Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

£187,000 Raised for NSPCC’s Childline Service at White Hat Ball

An incredible £187,000 was raised for the NSPCC counselling service Childline at the White Hat Ball on Friday January 31 2020.

Over 650 guests attended the event, which was hosted by singer and TV personality Peter Andre, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Guests, including members of the Infosecurity Magazine team, enjoyed a champagne reception and a three-course dinner, followed by entertainment including silent and live auctions where fantastic prizes were won such as an exclusive VIP Manchester United experience and painting ‘Bowie’ by Daniel Mernaugh.

Organized by a committee of dedicated volunteers from the information risk and security sector, the event is now in its 15th year.

Speaking at the event, Peter Andre said: “I’ve been supporting Childline for many, many years so I was honored to be asked to host the White Hat Ball and raise lots of money for a cause close to my heart. I love everything Dame Esther Rantzen stands for. Every child is worth fighting for, and I’m proud to have been a part of this evening to support that.”

The money raised from the Ball will help Childline continue to be there 24/7 for young people in need of support for a range of issues, including mental health and concerns about abuse and neglect. On average, a child contacts Childline every 25 seconds, with almost three-quarters of counselling sessions now taking place online.

Sarah Jeffery, NSPCC special events manager, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people gather at the White Hat Ball, raising vital funds for Childline.

“We know that Childline provides a vital lifeline for young people across the country and events like the White Hat Ball enable us to continue to provide this life-changing service.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Maze Ransomware Hits Law Firms and French Giant Bouygues

2
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

3
News

Quantum Computing is Here, Look to a Post Quantum Future

4
News

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

5
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

1
News

Nintendo Hacker Pleads Guilty to Downloading Child Porn

2
News

Cybersecurity Incident Mars Australian Freight Giant's Operations

3
News

British Charity Loses Over $1m in Domain Spoofing Scam

4
Opinion

#HowTo Deal with Apple Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Kumar Saurabh, CEO, LogicHub

6
News

£187,000 Raised for NSPCC’s Childline Service at White Hat Ball

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020