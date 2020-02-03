£187,000 Raised for NSPCC’s Childline Service at White Hat Ball

An incredible £187,000 was raised for the NSPCC counselling service Childline at the White Hat Ball on Friday January 31 2020.

Over 650 guests attended the event, which was hosted by singer and TV personality Peter Andre, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Guests, including members of the Infosecurity Magazine team, enjoyed a champagne reception and a three-course dinner, followed by entertainment including silent and live auctions where fantastic prizes were won such as an exclusive VIP Manchester United experience and painting ‘Bowie’ by Daniel Mernaugh.

Organized by a committee of dedicated volunteers from the information risk and security sector, the event is now in its 15th year.

Speaking at the event, Peter Andre said: “I’ve been supporting Childline for many, many years so I was honored to be asked to host the White Hat Ball and raise lots of money for a cause close to my heart. I love everything Dame Esther Rantzen stands for. Every child is worth fighting for, and I’m proud to have been a part of this evening to support that.”

The money raised from the Ball will help Childline continue to be there 24/7 for young people in need of support for a range of issues, including mental health and concerns about abuse and neglect. On average, a child contacts Childline every 25 seconds, with almost three-quarters of counselling sessions now taking place online.

Sarah Jeffery, NSPCC special events manager, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people gather at the White Hat Ball, raising vital funds for Childline.

“We know that Childline provides a vital lifeline for young people across the country and events like the White Hat Ball enable us to continue to provide this life-changing service.”