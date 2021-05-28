Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Three-Quarters of Infosec Pros Concerned About Next SolarWinds

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of cybersecurity professionals are concerned about supply chain risks to their organization following high-profile incidents like the SolarWinds campaign, according to a new poll.

Run by the Infosecurity Europe trade show, which is owned by the same company as Infosecurity Magazine, the poll received over 2500 responses on Twitter last week.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said they were “very” concerned about the potential risks from third parties, whilst 34% claimed they were “somewhat” concerned.

They’re right to be: 28% admitted to having no processes in place to control data flows to and from third parties and a fifth (20%) didn’t even know if such measures had been implemented.

Even though more than half (52%) of respondents claimed to have processes in place, only a third (35%) said they actually enforce policy in this area.

Separate research from earlier this month revealed that almost half (44%) of North American organizations have suffered a breach via a third party over the past 12 months.

Even more (51%) said their organization is not assessing the security and privacy practices of suppliers before allowing them to access sensitive data.

Maxine Holt, senior research director at Omdia, argued that discovery must be the first step in assessing supplier risk.

“Which organizations do you have relationships with? What’s the nature of the relationship; do they handle PII on your behalf? Then prioritize accordingly,” she explained.

“Request compliance information, and details of cyber-risk insurance and accreditations. You also need to know where your data is and what it’s doing, and third-parties must be able to ensure that data transfers are consistent with what has been agreed.” 

Experts have argued in the past that accurate risk assessments are often out of reach for organizations as there’s too much reliance on trust and manual, spreadsheet-based approaches to provide assurance.

Infosecurity Europe 2021 will run 13-15 July 2021 at London Olympia, with selected talks and discussions to be made available online. The show will also be running a virtual conference from 8-10 June 2021.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-criminal Gang Targets Texas Unemployment System

2
News

NHS to Share Patient Data with Third Parties, Fueling Privacy and Security Fears

3
News

Bose Reveals Ransomware Attack Impacting Staff

4
News

Chinese Phishing Attack Targets High-Profile Uyghurs

5
News

Number of Breached Records Soars 224% Annually

6
News

Data Breach at Canada Post

1
News

Alert Overload Distressing 70% of SecOps Teams

2
Opinion

Biden’s Executive Order: The Inclusivity Imperative

3
News

Three-Quarters of Infosec Pros Concerned About Next SolarWinds

4
News

Hacker Who Targeted Cops Gets Jail Time

5
News

Feds Warn DarkSide May Not Stay Dark

6
News

Data Breach at Canada Post

1
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

2
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

3
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain