Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Three-Quarters of SMBs Can't Repel Cyber-Attacks

Millions of the UK’s small businesses aren’t confident they can withstand a cyber-attack, with resources frequently diverted to other areas, according to new research from Arctic Wolf.

The security operations vendor polled over 500 decision-makers in the UK working at firms with fewer than 250 employees to better understand their cyber challenges.

It found that three-quarters (73%) believe their organization lacks the in-house expertise and capabilities to defend against cyber-attacks. The figure could amount to as many as 4.5 million of the UK’s SMBs, the vendor claimed.

More than half (55%) of respondents said cybersecurity issues are regularly deprioritized in favor of other business goals.

This is having a major impact on security operations (SecOps): two-fifths (39%) of respondents said their teams are overwhelmed by security alerts and a similar number (34%) don’t have time to investigate every alert.

The findings chime with a recent Trend Micro study that revealed that over half of SecOps teams in global organizations are drowning in alerts and 55% aren’t confident in prioritizing and responding to them.

As a result, 70% admitted feeling emotionally distressed by the continuous pressure. This can impact both productivity and staff churn at a time when it’s already difficult to fill key security analyst positions.

Christina Richmond, program vice president, security services, at IDC, argued that SMBs should consider outsourcing such capabilities to cloud-hosted security service providers.

“Cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, are growing more advanced by the day, and organizations that fall victim are experiencing not only short-term financial and operational impacts, but also long-term impacts from customers and partners losing their trust,” she explained.

“Being able to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risk has become an essential function for all organizations, but finding the talent, tuning the tools, and developing the internal process is a significant challenge for even the largest, well-resourced organizations.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Amazon Prime Day - Beware of Phishing Deluge, Experts Warn

2
News

Amazon Web Services Misconfiguration Exposes Half a Million Cosmetics Customers

3
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

4
News

Over 30,000 Fertility Clinic Patients Hit by Ransomware Data Breach

5
News

Novel Phishing Attack Abuses Google Drive and Docs

6
News

Finger Scanning Costs Six Flags $36m

1
News

NIST Publishes Ransomware Guidance

2
News

SEC Probes SolarWinds Breach Disclosure Failures

3
Opinion

How DNS Security Can Help Combat the IoT Challenge

4
News

New Tool Launched to Remove Nude Images of Children Online

5
News

Fifth of Google Play Apps Violate Child Protection Law

6
News

Ransomware Payments Could Be Tax Deductible - Report

1
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

5
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

6
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2