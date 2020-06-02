Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Thycotic Acquires Onion ID to Extend PAM Offering

Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, has acquired fellow PAM solution provider Onion ID to extend its PAM coffering.

With the acquisition, Thycotic adds three new products to its PAM portfolio to further protect enterprise cloud apps and ensure remote worker productivity.

Commenting on the deal, James Legg, president and CEO at Thycotic, said that with the sudden growth of remote workforces across the globe, privileged access security controls must account for ordinary business users who are accessing sensitive and privileged corporate data from untrusted devices on untrusted networks.

“With the addition of Onion ID, we are now able to implement fine-tuned role-based access controls across any web-based application, IaaS console and cloud-hosted database, while providing flexible multi-factor authentication that gives security leaders a significantly easier way to ensure secure access paths for remote employees,” Legg added.

Anirban Banerjee, CEO and founder, Onion ID, said: “By joining forces with Thycotic, we are enhancing our commitment to delivering user-friendly authentication, authorization and auditing to cloud servers, databases and applications. We are launching a diverse set of next-generation PAM 2.0 offerings in the market which will enable enterprise customers to elevate their security controls above and beyond current best of breed solutions and reduce costs with secure remote access.”

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed but, as part of the transaction, Onion ID will operate under Thycotic brand and leadership.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

2
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

3
News

Amtrak Guest Rewards Breach Affects Personal Info

4
News

Payment App Data Breach Exposes Millions of Indians' Data

5
News

Revealed: Advanced Java-Based Ransomware PonyFinal

6
News

Minneapolis City and Police Websites Attacked

1
News

Exostar to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

2
News

Huge Rise in Enterprise Mobile Phishing During Q1 of 2020

3
News

Thycotic Acquires Onion ID to Extend PAM Offering

4
News

Teenage Training Program Cyber Discovery Opens Registration Three Months Early

5
News

Experts: #COVID19 Test and Trace Could Lead to Phishing Deluge

6
News

Police Efforts Help to Erode Trust on Dark Web

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

6
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!