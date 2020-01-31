Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

A county in the Pacific Northwestern state of Oregon is yet to fully recover from a ransomware attack that happened over a week ago.

Cyber-criminals hit Tillamook County in a targeted attack last Wednesday, January 22. As a result, all internal computer systems under the county government, which 250 county employees rely on, went down.

The Tillamook County website, which hosts numerous departments, was also taken out in the incident. Other network connections were disabled to contain the spread of the malware.

The Emergency Communications District’s dispatch and 911 services were not affected; however, the County Sheriff's Office has experienced some issues with its phone system and email.

County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said that the attack was initially thought to be a storage system technical issue. It was later identified as a ransomware attack despite no initial ransom demands being made by the attackers. 

The day after the incident occurred, county officials contracted a forensic computer firm, Arete Incident Response, to investigate the attack. 

Though the potential cost of the ransom is yet to be revealed, the actions of the county earlier this week hint that the attackers may have finally issued a demand. 

On Monday, January 27, Tillamook County commissioners voted unanimously to negotiate with the cyber-attackers for an encryption key in a bid to regain control of the government's computer systems. 

Addressing the board, Information Technology Director Damian Laviolette said: "At this time, we are looking to Arete to potentially begin the process of negotiation for an encryption key for the remainder of the systems we have been unable to protect or retain the integrity of."

Bell acknowledged that paying a ransom could not guarantee the security or safe return of the data. She said: “I think the lesson is to backup absolutely everything because I think this kind of thing will become more common. There are places in the world where people are just doing this for a living.”

To keep functioning, the county has had to revert to non-digital workarounds. 

“A lot of the things like the library, we are checking books out by paper the old-fashioned way,” said Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw.

County phone lines were restored earlier in the week; however, no timeline has been given for when Tillamook's computers will be back up and running.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Water Company Causes Network Outage

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

3
News

Cost of Insider Threats Rises 31%

4
News

Hacker Leaks Alleged Tesla Design Secrets

5
News

Hackers Begin Uploading 30 Million Cards from Wawa Breach

6
News

Japan Considers Emergency Cybersecurity Measures Ahead of 2020 Olympics

1
News

REvil Ransomware Crew Sponsors Underworld Hacking Competition

2
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

4
News

British Council Blocked Over 10 Million Malicious Emails in 2019

5
News

US Defense Contractor Hit by Ryuk Ransomware

6
News

AlphaBay Moderator Faces 20 Years Jail Time

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Do You Need to Keep Up with the AI Trend?

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020