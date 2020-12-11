Worldwide Flight Services Invests to Boost Cybersecurity Monitoring

IT services provider Transputec will provide security for Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) aviation cargo and ground handling operations, it has been announced.

Under the agreement, Transputec will work with ThreatSpike Labs to ensure WFS has the technology and services most relevant to its needs and will provide 24/7 monitoring for potential security risks, ensuring resolution is found before they become an issue.

WFS’ aviation cargo and ground handling operations consists of 21,800 employees at 171 stations in 22 countries across five continents. Transputec was deemed the most suitable provider for the firm after emerging top in proof of concept trials.

Sonny Sehgal, CEO of Transputec, commented: “We are excited to be working with such a respected market leader as WFS and pleased to be helping to further improve the company’s security program to increase the value of its services. Our team has already been welcomed as an extension of their IT function and a core part of their security team and will offer specialist help and digital expertise to support the integrity and growth of WFS’ operations around the world.”

Pedro Garcia, group chief information officer for WFS, said: “Safety and security will always be WFS’ top priority to underpin the vital services we provide for our airline customers at airports around the world. We take this responsibility very seriously and are constantly reviewing our systems and processes to ensure they are fit-for-purpose against potential threats and to protect our business continuity. Transputec is providing critical managed services that enable us to improve the resilience, efficiency and security of our global operations, which gives us the peace of mind that any security anomaly or incident will be managed and resolved instantly.”

There has been several security incidents involving airlines this year, including Easyjet revealing that approximately nine million of its customers had their personal data accessed and reports that access to Pakistan International Airlines’ network is being offered for sale on the dark web.