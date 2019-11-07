Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Trend Micro Employee Sells Customer Data

An employee of trusted cybersecurity firm Trend Micro has been fired after illegally accessing and selling customer data to a malicious third party. 

An estimated 68,000 English-speaking customers were affected by the insider threat incident, which was disclosed by Trend Micro on Tuesday. 

Trend Micro's suspicions were first aroused in early August 2019, when customers running the company's home security solution began reporting that they had received calls from scammers purporting to be Trend Micro support personnel. 

In a statement shared on the company website, a Trend Micro spokesperson wrote: "The information that the criminals reportedly possessed in these scam calls led us to suspect a coordinated attack."

An investigation was "immediately launched" by Trend Micro, but it wasn't until October 2019 that the company was able to say for sure that the scam phone calls had stemmed from an insider threat.

Information that ended up in the hands of the criminal scammers included names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. 

The identity of the malicious third party who bought the information from the rogue Trend Micro employee, and how much they paid for the stolen data, is currently unknown.  

A Trend Micro spokesperson wrote: "A Trend Micro employee used fraudulent means to gain access to a customer support database that contained names, email addresses, Trend Micro support ticket numbers, and in some instances telephone numbers.  

"There are no indications that any other information such as financial or credit payment information was involved, or that any data from our business or government customers was improperly accessed."

Upon discovering the wounding betrayal by one of their own, Trend Micro immediately disabled the unauthorized account access and fired the insider threat culprit. The incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement. 

In a statement released on their website, Trend Micro reminded their customers that the company never makes unsolicited phone calls to consumers. 

A company spokesperson wrote: "If a support call is to be made, it will be scheduled in advance. If you receive an unexpected phone call claiming to be from Trend Micro, hang up and report the incident to Trend Micro support."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Drone Wars: Experts Warn of Flying Network Security Threat

2
News

Ransomware Attack on Canadian Territory

3
News

Facebook Admits Another Developer Privacy Snafu

4
News

Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Tops Four Million

5
News

New Website Mocks Excuses Given by Breached Companies

6
News

#EdgeLondon2019: Focus on System and User Hygiene, Not Zero-Days

1
News

Trend Micro Employee Sells Customer Data

2
News

PayPal Tops List of Most Imitated Brands

3
News

SecureData CTO Names Three Pillars of Active Defense

4
News

Magento 1 End-of-Life Offers Opportunities for Hackers

5
Blog

Security by Sector: How Smartphone Biometric Risks Threaten the Banking Industry

6
Blog

Paving the Way for an Even More Remarkable Decade in Information Security

1
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

2
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

3
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

4
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

1
Interview

Interview: Rajan Kapoor, Director of Security, Dropbox

2
Next-Gen

Assessing the Cost Structure of GDPR Compliance Strategies

3
Opinion

Curbing Insider Insecurity

4
News

US Government Agencies Outline Security Strategy for 2020 Election

5
Next-Gen

Registration for CyberCenturion VI Open For Another Week

6
News

Action Fraud Snafu Leaves 9000 Cases Quarantined