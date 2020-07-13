Trend Micro and Girls in Tech to Provide Cybersecurity Training to Girls Around the World

Cybersecurity solutions company Trend Micro has announced that it is expanding its partnership with non-profit community Girls in Tech with a new initiative aimed at closing the gender diversity and talent gap in the technology industry.

Together, the two organizations will provide cybersecurity training to girls around the world to help develop a large talent pool of women eager to get their start in the industry.

Despite a global shortfall of more than four million cybersecurity professionals today, just a quarter (24%) of current roles are estimated to be taken by women.

As part of its expanded partnership with Girls in Tech, Trend Micro will develop a new Cybersecurity Fundamentals course for the non-profit. Trend Micro has called on its own security team to build a custom course for Girls in Tech specific to today’s market needs.

The course will feature a blend of online, instructor-led classes and a hands-on lab via Trend Micro Product Cloud covering cybersecurity essentials, network security threats, an introduction to malware analysis and more.

“I’ve always been passionate about and dedicated to encouraging greater gender diversity in the industry. It’s why at Trend Micro we’re committed to supporting equal opportunities in the workplace and in 2018 launched our Close the Gap initiative,” said Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO of Trend Micro. “I’m delighted to be teaming with Girls in Tech to further advance our efforts. Especially in light of recent events, I believe we must celebrate and encourage diversity at every turn today. It’s what makes us human.”

Trend Micro and Girls in Tech first worked together on the Close the Gap program at AWS re:Invent 2018 where they brought managing directors from 30 global Girls in Tech chapters together to brainstorm diversity ideas and programs with industry executives.

“Girls in Tech shares with Trend Micro a unified vision for a future in which women are provided the same opportunities to pursue professions in technology as their male counterparts,” said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Trend Micro to positively impact the technology landscape for women today and generations to come.”

Registration for the new Cybersecurity Fundamentals course is now open. The virtual course will run from August 31 to September 25 and last four hours per week.