Twitter Updates 2FA to Enable Use of Multiple Security Keys

Yesterday (March 15) Twitter announced that it has updated its two-factor authentication (2FA) to allow users to enroll and login with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. Until yesterday, it only allowed the use of one key per account.

Furthermore, users will also soon have the option to add and use security keys as their only authentication method, without any other methods turned on, the social media giant explained via its Twitter account.

The news comes after Twitter giant first updated its 2FA in December 2020 to support the use of physical security keys on Android and iOS.

The company outlined in a blog post in 2020 that the update added an extra layer of security to accounts. “Instead of only entering a password to log in, you’ll also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account,” the post read.

Commenting on yesterday’s multiple-key announcement, ESET cybersecurity specialist Jake Moore, said: “Twitter is usually a forerunner in protecting its users’ accounts with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and physical security keys are a step forward in the process. Adding different options gives choice and confidence to the user.

“Social media platforms are often slow on forcing their userbase to take up extra layers of security through fear of them finding it too difficult or getting locked out. However, with the proper support, this quickly makes all accounts far better protected,” he added.