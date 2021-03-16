Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Twitter Updates 2FA to Enable Use of Multiple Security Keys

Yesterday (March 15) Twitter announced that it has updated its two-factor authentication (2FA) to allow users to enroll and login with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. Until yesterday, it only allowed the use of one key per account.

Furthermore, users will also soon have the option to add and use security keys as their only authentication method, without any other methods turned on, the social media giant explained via its Twitter account.

The news comes after Twitter giant first updated its 2FA in December 2020 to support the use of physical security keys on Android and iOS.

The company outlined in a blog post in 2020 that the update added an extra layer of security to accounts. “Instead of only entering a password to log in, you’ll also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account,” the post read.

Commenting on yesterday’s multiple-key announcement, ESET cybersecurity specialist Jake Moore, said:Twitter is usually a forerunner in protecting its users’ accounts with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and physical security keys are a step forward in the process. Adding different options gives choice and confidence to the user.

“Social media platforms are often slow on forcing their userbase to take up extra layers of security through fear of them finding it too difficult or getting locked out. However, with the proper support, this quickly makes all accounts far better protected,” he added.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

Exchange Exploit Attempts Surge Sixfold as Ransomware Lands

4
News

Darkside 2.0 Ransomware Promises Fastest Ever Encryption Speeds

5
News

SailPoint Appoints Heather Gantt-Evans as New CISO

6
News

Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

1
News

UK Nurseries Get First Official Cyber-Attack Warning

2
News

UK Cyber Security Council Unveils Inaugural Leadership Team

3
News

Twitter Updates 2FA to Enable Use of Multiple Security Keys

4
Opinion

The Road to Autonomous Security

5
News

Ransomware and IoT Malware Detections Surge by Over 60%

6
News

Microsoft One-Click Tool Mitigates Exchange Server Attacks

1
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

2
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

3
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

4
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

5
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

6
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic