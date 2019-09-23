Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Twitter Culls 10,000 More State-Sponsored Accounts

Twitter has removed another 10,000 accounts across six countries after discovering coordinated activity among nation states designed to spread misinformation.

The move comes nearly a year after the social network first began efforts at uncovering state-sponsored propaganda efforts using fake accounts. Since then, it has announced new discoveries in January, June and August this year.

Chinese efforts to spread misinformation about Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters appears to be showing no signs of slowing down. On top of the network of 200,000 fake accounts disclosed in August, Twitter has added another 4301 which it said were attempting to “sow discord” about the protests.

Elsewhere, 4248 accounts were suspended in the UAE for “often employing false personae and tweeting about regional issues, such as the Yemeni Civil War and the Houthi Movement.”

A further network of 271 accounts in Egypt and the UAE were focused on spreading misinformation about Qatar and other countries such as Iran.

Twitter also suspended 1019 fake accounts in Ecuador linked to the PAIS Alliance party for a propaganda operation supporting President Moreno’s administration.

A further 259 accounts were suspended in Spain, once again linked to a major political party – this time the right-wing Partido Popular.

As per previous culls, Twitter has permanently suspended the flagged accounts and made available an archive of removed tweets for researchers to study.

“Nearly one year on, the archive is now the largest of its kind in the industry. Thousands of researchers have made use of these data sets that contain millions of individual Tweets and more than one terabyte of media. Using our archive, these researchers have conducted their own investigations and shared their insights and independent analyses with the world,” the firm explained.

“Transparency and openness are deep-seated values at the heart of Twitter which define and guide our methodology around these disclosures. Going forward, we will continue to enhance and refine our approach to disclosing state-affiliated information operations on our service.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

WeWork's WiFi Security Worryingly Weak

2
News

Duo Indicted in $10m Tech Support Scam Case

3
News

US Air Force Invites Bids for $95m Cybersecurity Contract

4
News

City of Los Angeles Teams Up with IBM to Fight Cybercrime

5
News

Senior Execs Shun Cyber Risk as Concerns Grow

6
News

Vulnerabilities in IoT Devices Have Doubled Since 2013

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cybercrime Could Impact the Food Processing and Manufacturing Industry

2
News

Twitter Culls 10,000 More State-Sponsored Accounts

3
News

Thinkful Resets Passwords After Data Breach Exposes Coders

4
News

Facebook Suspends Tens of Thousands of Apps

5
Opinion

Another Data Privacy Law? No Problem

6
Magazine Feature

Not All Fun & Games: Cybercrime & the Gaming Industry

1
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

3
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

4
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

5
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

6
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust