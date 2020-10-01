Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Twitter Shutters 130 Iranian Accounts Trying to Disrupt Presidential Debate

Twitter has shut down over 100 fake Iranian accounts it said were focused on “disrupting” online chatter about the first Presidential debate on Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets, the social media site claimed it was tipped off by the FBI about the 130 likely state-backed accounts.

“We identified these accounts quickly, removed them from Twitter, and shared full details with our peers, as standard. They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation. Our capacity and speed continue to grow, and we'll remain vigilant” it continued.

“As standard, the accounts and their content will be published in full once our investigation is complete. We’re providing this notice to keep people updated in real time about our actions. We wish to thank the FBI for their assistance.”

Ironically, the accounts themselves didn’t need to do much to disrupt what was already a chaotic spectacle. The debate itself has been widely criticized as the worst in living memory, thanks in a large part to near-continuous hectoring and interruptions from the President himself.

This is by no means the first time Twitter has been forced to take action to suspend coordinated activity from accounts originating in Iran. In June last year it took down nearly 5000 state-backed accounts, for example.

The social network has also been stepping up its policing of content ahead of the US elections in November, mindful of the potential backlash it faces if the platform is used to spread disinformation or give one side an unfair advantage.

Last month it announced new measures designed to improve the security of accounts belonging to lawmakers, candidates and others.

It has also come in for criticism from Trump himself after the President tweeted several times to falsely claim mail voting would be “substantially fraudulent," leading  Twitter to place warning labels on his content.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Vulnerabilities Found in Remote Access Software

2
News

Multiple Wireless Router Chipsets Affected by Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

3
News

Ransomware Attack on Shipping Giant

4
News

Ransomware: from Entry to Ransom in Under 45 Minutes

5
News

KPMG: Consumers Vote to Ditch Breached Firms

6
News

Bitcoin Exchange Owner Laundered Millions of Dollars

1
News

Online Journals Flagged as Election Threat

2
News

LinkedIn Password Thief Jailed

3
News

Technical and Cost Concerns of Passwordless Authentication Bother Security Leaders

4
News

ISF Outlines the Key Skillsets of Modern CISOs

5
News

#DTXNOW: Time to Remove Security from IT

6
News

#DTXNOW: Managing Uncertainty to Build Lasting Resilience in Security Teams

1
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

6
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

1
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

2
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

3
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Blog

Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

6
Opinion

Sleepwalking into a Cybersecurity Nightmare?