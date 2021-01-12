Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Two-Thirds of Employees Don’t Consider Security Whilst Home Working

More than two-thirds (68%) of UK workers do not consider the cybersecurity impact of working from home, according to a new study by VPNOverview.com.

The survey of 2043 employees in the UK demonstrated a lack of awareness about how to stay secure whilst working remotely, which is putting businesses at risk of attacks. The shift to home working as a result of COVID-19 means that staff in many organizations are operating across insecure devices and networks, providing opportunities for cyber-criminals.

Although 71% of workers do not think about the implications a cybersecurity breach could have on their work and job security, when asked, 45% said they could lose their job if their working device’s security was compromised.

VPNOverview calculated that home workers are risking an average of £2100 in company hardware and unnamed sums in company data by not undertaking basic security practices. These include not having password protection for working devices (34%), leaving working devices in plain view of windows (32%), not using password-protected Wi-Fi while working from home (26%) and not operating on secured servers, databases or cloud systems (24%).

The industries in which the highest rates of cybersecurity errors were made were manufacturing and utilities (65%), construction and engineering (61%) and recruitment (57%).

In addition, 17% of all employees polled admitted to breaking confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) by discussing work matters with friends and family.

David Janssen, security researcher and founder, VPNOverview.com, commented: “It’s worrying to see how many workers aren’t taking into consideration their security and cybersecurity, even after almost a year of working from home. With home working unlikely to end any time soon, and a lot of business committing to a hybrid working system when offices can reopen, ensuring these security systems are in place is vital for workers and businesses alike.”

“Businesses and employees need to work together to ensure they are taking the necessary precautions to keep their work devices protected from attacks – by using passwords, secured servers and VPN networks – to make sure jobs are not unintentionally being put at risk.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

US Announces Controversial State Department Cyber-Bureau

3
News

Over 100,000 UN Employee Records Accessed by Researchers

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

Big Tech Bans Social Networking App

6
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

1
News

Twitter Cites Capitol Protests in Suspension of 70,000 User Accounts

2
News

Location Data from Muslim Prayer App Sold to Data Broker

3
News

Signal's Downloads Up 4200%

4
Opinion

Why COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation is a Key Risk in 2021

5
News

Two-Thirds of Employees Don’t Consider Security Whilst Home Working

6
News

New Zealand Central Bank Breach Hit Other Companies

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

3
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment