Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Two-Thirds of CISOs Struggling with Skills Shortages

Two-thirds (66%) of global CISOs say they are struggling to recruit the right talent and a similar number believe shortages will only get worse, according to a new study from Marlin Hawk.

The global executive recruiter surveyed 500 cybersecurity leaders working in businesses with 500 or more employees across the US, Europe and APAC, to compile its report, Global Snapshot: The CISO in 2020.

It found CISOs in APAC are encountering most difficulties with recruitment: 91% of respondents there said it was hard to find the right talent, versus 61% in the UK and 54% in the US. Globally, the main challenges revolved around candidates lacking the right technical knowledge (34%), the right experience (30%) and being the right culture fit (10%).

Although 73% of respondents are under 45-years-old, there may be long-term trouble ahead for many companies. The average tenure as CISO is four years globally, and 85% of respondents said they are actively looking for a new role or would consider one if approached.

The report warned in particular of a “brain drain” from the public sector, where over a quarter of respondents are actively pursuing new roles. Over half (52%) said they wanted a new challenge whilst 37% pointed to better compensation.

A further 62% of CISOs think the global cybersecurity talent shortage will get worse over the next five years.

This chimes with data from other sources, including the (ISC)2, whose most recent study reported a global shortfall in security professionals in excess of four million. This included 561,000 in North America and a 2.6 million shortfall in APAC, while the shortage in Europe rose by over 100% from the previous year to 291,000.

Ron Green, CSO at Mastercard, argued that the right technology could help to alleviate skills challenges.  

“Machine learning and automation are going to be really helpful to current and future CISOs,” he said.

“Businesses are still going to need smart humans on security but already the humans that are in our security operations centers are being overwhelmed with things they have to monitor and you can't simply keep putting in more people because there aren't enough.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack Takes Down Redcar Council Services

2
News

IBM Confirms #RSAC Withdrawal Over Coronavirus Fears

3
News

Cyber-criminals Lure Victims with Coronavirus Cure Conspiracy Theories

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
News

Personal Data of 144K Canadians Breached by Federal Government

6
News

US Education Non-Profit Leaks Data on Thousands of Students

1
Magazine Feature

Profile Interview: Wendy Nather

2
News

Two-Thirds of CISOs Struggling with Skills Shortages

3
News

Remote Wipe Plugin Bug Hits 200,000+ WordPress Sites

4
News

Iranian Hackers Backdoored VPNs Via One-Day Bugs

5
Opinion

Which Issues Can DataOps Solve?

6
News

Six-Year-Old Brits Suspects in Sexting Offenses

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu