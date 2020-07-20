Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Uber Drivers in GDPR Fight to Unmask Algorithms

Two Uber drivers are taking the platform to court, arguing that it has failed to meet its GDPR obligations to reveal detailed profiling data about them and how it is used, according to reports.

The case will be launched today by the UK-based App Drivers and Couriers Union in the district court in Amsterdam, where the ride hailing giant’s European operations are headquartered.

The drivers, also based in the UK, want to know how the data and algorithms are used by the firm to make silent automated decisions about their jobs.

It is argued that only with greater transparency can gig economy workers like these challenge potential workplace discrimination and unfair treatment, and exercise important powers of collective bargaining over work and pay.

The kind of data they’re after includes information on any inappropriate driver behavior, late arrivals or missed ETAs, driver cancellations and other info on reliability, behavior and location, according to The Guardian.

“This is about the distribution of power. It’s about Uber exerting control through data and automated decision-making and how it is blocking access to that,” the drivers’ lawyer, Anton Ekker, is quoted as saying.

“The app decides millions of times a day who is going to get what ride: who gets the nice rides; who gets the short rides, but this is not just about Uber. The problem is everywhere. Algorithms and data give a lot of control but the people who are subject to it are often no longer aware of it.”

Uber argued in a statement that it works hard to provide personal data to individuals who request it, but that sometimes it either doesn’t exist or disclosing it would infringe the privacy rights of others.

“Under the law, individuals have the right to escalate their concerns by contacting Uber’s data protection officer or their national data protection authority for additional review,” it added.

Concerns have been raised in the past that national data protection authorities don’t have the in-house technical expertise or legal resources to challenge major tech companies with investigations.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA Issues Emergency Vulnerability Warning

2
News

One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites

3
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

4
News

Walmart Sued Under CCPA After Data Breach

5
News

Cloud Configuration Error Exposes 260,000+ Actors

6
News

Cybercrime Jumped 23% Over Past Year, Says ONS

1
News

Cyprus Extradites Alleged Cyber-Criminal to the US

2
News

Analysts Detect New Banking Malware

3
News

HelpSystems and GlobalSCAPE to Merge

4
News

Data Protection Associations Introduce Survey and Representation Concepts

5
Opinion

#HowTo Make Security Expertise Accessible to Developers

6
News

UK Government Fails to Meet GDPR Requirement in Test and Trace Program

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

5
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: John Hertrich, President and CEO, Identité

2
News

Zoom Patches Legacy Windows Zero-Day Bug

3
Blog

Managing the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape with a Standard Approach

4
News

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

5
Opinion

A Concerning Proliferation of SIM-Swapping Fraud in Europe

6
News

Alert Fatigue and Overload an Issue for Majority of Security Analysts