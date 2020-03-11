Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

UK Budget: Investments Must Focus on Cybersecurity and Privacy, Say Experts

Today, the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced his first budget as part of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Government, promising that more than £5bn will be invested into Britain’s digital infrastructure.

This investment, Sunak said, will provide gigabit-capable internet for the country’s most rural areas and increase 4G coverage to 95% within the next five years.

In response, experts have spoken of the importance of both cybersecurity and privacy as part of the Government’s tech investments.

Martin Rudd, CTO at Telesoft, said: “Broadband investments such as this in the 21st century are no longer seen as nice to have, but more of a need to have.”

Investments such as this by the UK government can only be beneficial for business and individuals alike, he added, but at the same time, the risk of cyber-threats will also grow.

“New businesses are less likely to have sufficient cybersecurity in place and as the threat landscape widens, there will no doubt be malicious actors ready to exploit it. As such, in future budgets, there should be funds ring-fenced for cybersecurity, helping ensure there is consistent awareness of the type of threats faced and how they naturally proliferate in line with any additional investments into the country’s digital infrastructure.”

Likewise, Stewart Room, head of data protection and cybersecurity at DWF, was quick to point out the growing significance of data privacy as the Government seeks to enhance the UK’s tech capabilities.

“The Government’s support for science and technology is welcome and encouraging. Our hope is that some of the new investment is targeted at growing the UK’s position in privacy enhancing technologies. This is a new market opportunity, which will scale and grow rapidly over coming years and the UK is in a great position to take its market share.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Carnival Cruise Lines Hacked

2
News

Walgreens App Error Has Customers Viewing Each Other's Personal Messages

3
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

4
News

CIA Accused of Mounting 11-Year Cyber-Attack Against China

5
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

6
News

Tesco Issues 600,000 New Clubcards After Brute Force Attack

1
News

First 100,000 Victims of Western Union Fraud Scheme Receive $153m

2
News

UK Budget: Investments Must Focus on Cybersecurity and Privacy, Say Experts

3
Interview

Interview: Paul Vixie, CEO, Farsight Security

4
News

Fetishes Exposed by Secret-Sharing App Whisper

5
Blog

Growing VPN Exploitation Is Cause For Concern

6
News

Paradise Ransomware Uses IQY Attachments to Stay Hidden

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019