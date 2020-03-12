Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

UK Cops Prevented £31m in Fraud in 2019

UK police prevented over £31m in mainly online fraudulent activity last year, according to UK Finance.

The banking body claimed that the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), staffed by officers from the Metropolitan and City of London police as well as industry fraud experts, had a bumper year.

As well as preventing an estimated £31.2m in fraud, it disrupted 23 organized crime groups (OCGs) and helped to take down 1600 social media accounts related to fraud activity. Around a third of these were used to recruit youngsters as money mules, while others were involved in the trading of stolen card details online and advertising for sale cut-price items bought fraudulently.

According to UK Finance, the DCPCU also seized £1.65m in assets from criminal gangs, over double the amount confiscated in the same period in 2018, while 75 fraudsters were convicted in 2019 following investigations by the unit.

These included a money mule gang sentenced to seven years behind bars for fraud and attempted fraud worth over £1.2m. Also placed behind bars were two scammers from London who used SMS phishing and SIM swapping techniques to make over half a million pounds. They received a combined sentence of 14 years.

UK Finance claimed that, thanks to the DCPCU’s efforts, £27m in fraud was disrupted and prevented in the latter case.

“People who have been defrauded frequently lose more than their money – they lose confidence and a sense of security. That is why preventing people from becoming victims of fraud is one of the most important things we do,” said City of London police national fraud coordinator, Karen Baxter.

“The DCPCU has shown how effective it is to disrupt criminals, intent on preying on the public. In doing so, they have safeguarded thousands of people’s money – as well as their peace of mind.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Los Angeles Utility Accused of Cybersecurity Coverup

2
News

Two #RSAC Attendees Test Positive for #Coronavirus

3
News

Accenture Acquires Context Information Security

4
News

Eight Million Shopper Records Leaked Online

5
News

First 100,000 Victims of Western Union Fraud Scheme Receive $153m

6
News

Ryuk Ransomware Takes Out Durham, North Carolina

1
News

Teenage Hacker Could Receive 600-Year Jail Term

2
News

Inquiry Slams Web's Attitude Toward Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

3
News

US Company Makes Worst Digital Predators Top 20 List

4
News

UK Cops Prevented £31m in Fraud in 2019

5
News

Misconfiguration Accounts for 82% of Security Vulnerabilities

6
News

Sextortion Fallout Scam Tricks Users into Malware Download

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019