Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Government Drafts New Legislation to Force Tech Firms to Tackle Online Abuse

The UK government has published draft legislation designed to tackle a number of online harms, ranging from child sexual abuse to fraud.

The Online Safety Bill, which formed part of yesterday’s Queen’s Speech during the state opening of Parliament, will place new obligations on social media sites and other services hosting user-generated content or allowing people to talk to others online to remove and limit the spread of illegal and harmful content. This includes child sexual abuse, terrorist material, and suicide content.

The announcement has come amid a substantial rise in online abuse and fraud during the COVID-19 crisis, in which there has been huge shift to digital.

Under the legislation, all these companies will have a duty of care to take “robust” action against illegal abuse on their platforms, which includes hate crimes, harassment, and threats directed at individuals. They will also be required to report child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) content identified on their services to law enforcement.

Additionally, major social media companies, labeled Category 1 services, will have to set out in their terms and conditions how they will address content that falls below the threshold of a criminal offense but is still harmful, such as mis/disinformation.

The UK communications regulator, Ofcom, will be responsible for holding these firms to account, and will have the power to fine those failing to meet their duty of care up to £18m or 10% of annual global turnover, whichever is higher. There will also be a new criminal offense for senior managers, which will initially be deferred.

The new law also looks to tackle fraud by forcing online businesses to take responsibility for fraudulent user-generated content on their platforms, such as social media posts. This includes romance scams, which have surged since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Other provisions in the bill are designed to protect free speech online. These include obligations on all in-scope companies to consider and put in safeguards for freedom of expression and the protection of content defined as "democratically important."

The draft bill will now be scrutinized by a joint committee of MPs before a final version is presented to Parliament.

Home Secretary Priti Patel commented: “This new legislation will force tech companies to report online child abuse on their platforms, giving our law enforcement agencies the evidence they need to bring these offenders to justice.

“Ruthless criminals who defraud millions of people and sick individuals who exploit the most vulnerable in our society cannot be allowed to operate unimpeded, and we are unapologetic in going after them.

“It’s time for tech companies to be held to account and to protect the British people from harm. If they fail to do so, they will face penalties.”

Yesterday, during her address at the CYBERUK 2021 online event, Patel announced there will be a formal review of the Computer Misuse Act this year to ensure law enforcement agencies are properly equipped to tackle online abuse and cybercrime.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

2
News

Japanese Manufacturer Yamabiko Targeted by Babuk Ransomware

3
News

Staff Bonus was “Crass” Phishing Simulation

4
Blog

The Dystopic Future of Cybersecurity and the Importance of Empowering CISOs

5
News

Misconfigured Database Exposes 200K Fake Amazon Reviewers

6
News

AXA to Stop Reimbursing Ransom Payments

1
News

Police Doxxed After Ransom Dispute

2
News

More Domestic Abuse Cases Involve Tech

3
News

INTERPOL Launches Digital Piracy Project

4
News

UK Government Drafts New Legislation to Force Tech Firms to Tackle Online Abuse

5
News

#CYBERUK21: Foreign Secretary Sets Out UK’s Global Cyber Vision

6
Blog

Overcoming The Challenges of Emerging Technology

1
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

2
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

5
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain