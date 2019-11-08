Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

UK Government Spends £2M on Anti-Drone Projects

The UK government is set to spend £1.8m developing anti-drone capabilities, as threats from the skies increase.

The Ministry of Defence’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) this week announced funding for 18 projects, which will each receive around £100,000. Successful organizations included University College London, Thales UK, QinetiQ, Northumbria University and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

Projects include developing methods to detect 4G and 5G-controlled drones, AI sensors to automatically identify aerial vehicles and low-risk ways of stopping drones through electronic interception.

The first, proof-of-concept, phase will run until summer 2020 and will be followed by a second phase focused on maturing these projects into integrated solutions.

“The introduction of Unmanned Air Systems (UAS), often referred to as drones, has been one of the most significant technological advances of recent years and represents a shift in capability of potential adversaries,” explained competition technical lead, David Lugton.

“The threat from UAS has evolved rapidly and we are seeing the use of hostile improvised UAS threats in overseas theatres of operation. There is a similar problem in the UK with the malicious or accidental use of drones becoming a security challenge at events, affecting critical infrastructure and public establishments; including prisons and major UK airports.”

Drones famously forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled at London’s Gatwick Airport last Christmas, with tens of thousands of passengers stranded. In fact, the number of near-misses involving UAS in the UK soared by over a third from 2017 to 2018.

However, drones could also represent a growing threat not just to physical safety but also network security.

Just this week, defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton warned that 2020 could see hackers use UAS as rogue access points — landing them in concealed places on corporate property while they harvest credentials, perform man-in-the-middle attacks against employees and carry out network reconnaissance.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Tops Four Million

2
News

Amazon Doorbell Camera Lets Hackers Access Household Network

3
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

4
News

Drone Wars: Experts Warn of Flying Network Security Threat

5
News

New Website Mocks Excuses Given by Breached Companies

6
News

Cloud Covers Up Insider Threats

1
News

Accenture Opens Cyber Ranges

2
News

Florida Police Want Access to Controversial Facial Recognition Network

3
Blog

Should You Trust Your Cloud Storage Provider?

4
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned From the 2019 (ISC)2 Workforce Study

5
Interview

Interview: Adam Philpott, EMEA President, McAfee

6
News

Over 230 UK Police Disciplined for Computer Misuse

1
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

2
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

3
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

4
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

5
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

6
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

1
Blog

Security by Sector: FireEye and Claroty Team Up to Simplify ICS/OT Threat Detection and Response

2
Opinion

Software Security Witching Hour is Upon us

3
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

4
Opinion

#HowTo Avoid Common Mistakes in Vulnerability Management

5
News

#EdgeLondon2019: Focus on System and User Hygiene, Not Zero-Days

6
Opinion

Consumer Apps: the New-Age Weapon