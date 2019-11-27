Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

UK IT Pros: Brexit Will Increase Skills Shortages

Over 90% of UK IT professionals believe Brexit will make chronic industry skills shortages even worse, according to new research from RedSeal.

The security vendor polled 502 IT professionals to gain greater insight into the skills challenges facing the country.

In total, 87% of CIOs and senior IT pros admitted that they are struggling to find cybersecurity professionals with the right expertise. In addition, 73% argued that Brexit-related uncertainty is adding to the challenge of hiring from outside the UK, and even more (95%) said that leaving the EU will only widen the current skills gap.

It’s a challenge that could have a major impact on the economic and social prosperity of the nation: 81% of respondents said they’d been hit by a cybersecurity breach in the past 12 months, and two-fifths admitted that their business doesn’t have a plan in place to respond to one.

“Further and higher education in cybersecurity needs continuing support in order to keep pace with the ever-changing threat landscape that UK business is facing right now. Engaging young people and mid-career changers in developing skills and knowledge through high-level technical and computing education is more important than ever before,” argued Peter Komisarczuk, head of the information security department at Royal Holloway University of London.

“There are significant career opportunities in cybersecurity — the average annual salary for jobs in cybersecurity is £72,500 and we are seeing our graduates getting significantly more that the average graduate salary of £23,000 on leaving with their degree. Moreover, the potential to contribute to economic growth is huge, as well as support UK business against a very real cyber-threat.”

Globally, skills shortages in cybersecurity have now surpassed four million, including 291,000 in Europe, which experienced an increase in shortages by more than 100% from 2018 to 2019, according to (ISC)2.

With the Conservative Party commanding a large lead in current opinion polls ahead of the December General Election, the UK seems to be heading unequivocally towards Brexit.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over One Billion Consumers Exposed in Data Leak

2
News

French Hotel Giant Leaks 1TB+ of Client Data

3
News

Web Skimmers Use Phishing Tactics to Steal Data

4
News

UK Government Invites Bids for New Cybersecurity Platform

5
News

DevOps, Cloud and Remote Workers Dominate 2020 Risks

6
News

Nursing Home Patients at Risk After Ransomware Attack

1
News

Minor Arrested for Jack Dorsey Twitter Hack

2
News

Hackers Demand Beer

3
News

Finns Label Cyber-Secure IoT Devices

4
Blog

Choosing the Right Cloud Provider: The Importance of Security Assessments

5
News

UK IT Pros: Brexit Will Increase Skills Shortages

6
News

Google Sends 12,000 State Phishing Warnings in Three Months

1
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

2
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

3
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

1
Opinion

The Catch 22 Scenario for GDPR

2
Interview

Life Of: A Wi-Fi Security Researcher

3
News

Boom in Lookalike Retail Domains

4
Next-Gen

Are Communication and Presentation Skills Taught or Encouraged to an Acceptable Level?

5
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

6
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues