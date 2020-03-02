Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

UK Lawmakers Warned of “Persistent” Hacking Threat

The UK parliament has invoked the spirit of Guy Fawkes in a bid to improve cybersecurity awareness among lawmakers.

A reported newsletter update sent to members of the House of Lords warned that the infamous Gunpowder Plot to blow up parliament on November 5 1605 has a modern-day equivalent in cyber-criminal activity.

“These days, every day is November 5. Cyber-criminals are a persistent and increasing threat to our parliament and those that work in it — we are under cyber-attack every minute of every day,” it claimed.

“Anyone that works on parliament’s network is [a] potential target for cyber-attacks. To protect parliament and yourself from these attacks, everyone must play their part.”

While attacks happen every day, few are reported to succeed. Most notable in recent years was a brute-force attack in 2017 that managed to compromise around 1% of around 9000 parliamentary email accounts. It was subsequently blamed on state-sponsored attackers from Iran.

MPs subsequently received follow-on vishing calls from hackers pretending to work for the Parliamentary Digital Service trying to trick users into handing over their log-ins.

Parliamentary email holders were sent nearly 21 million spam messages in 2018-19 financial year but internal security systems blocked them before they reached the inboxes of MPs, Lords and their staffers.

Spam can also come from unexpected places: in 2016 the speaker John Bercow was forced to intervene after MPs complained of being bombarded by emails from Donald Trump’s election team.

Bercow described it as an “exceptionally tedious experience.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

2
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

3
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Kathleen Smith, CMO, CyberSecJobs

4
News

US Jails Chinese Scientist for Stealing $1bn of Trade Secrets

5
News

Let’s Encrypt Hits One Billion Certificate Milestone

6
News

Michigan Healthcare Group Hack Went Undetected for Six Months

1
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

2
Magazine Feature

Password Meters: Up to the Job?

3
News

HMRC Scam Calls Surge 234% in a Year

4
News

UK Lawmakers Warned of “Persistent” Hacking Threat

5
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

6
Opinion

A Siri for Network Security: How Chatbots can Enhance Business Agility

1
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

2
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

6
Webinar

Out Think Mobile Malware - Learn How to Protect Your Mobile Devices

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow