Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Police Suffered Thousands of Data Breaches in 2020

There were over 2300 data breach incidents reported by just 22 of the UK’s police forces in 2020, according to new Freedom of Information data.

VPNoverview requested information from the UK’s 45 police forces and received responses from 31.

All told, the results revealed a national average of 299 data breaches per police station over the period dating from 2016 to the first four months of 2021.

This included a combination of human error — for example, staff emailing sensitive information to the wrong recipient — and malicious third-party attacks.

There was no breakdown in the report indicating which accounted for the majority of cases. However, separate FoI data from 23 forces obtained in 2019 revealed that 237 officers and staff members were disciplined, six resigned during investigations and 11 were sacked for computer misuse offenses over the previous two years.

Many of these involved accessing police databases unlawfully to search for individuals.

The VPNoverview study did reveal the best and worst offenders of the past four years. Lancashire Constabulary topped the list of forces suffering most incidents over the period (1300), followed by nearby Cheshire Constabulary (1193), Sussex Police force (980) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (928).

Five forces reported fewer than 10 incidents from 2016-21 while London’s Metropolitan Police and Dorset Police claimed to have suffered no breaches in over four years.

Sussex Police has already recorded 62 data breach incidents so far in 2021, followed by West Midlands Police (37), North Wales (24) and Wiltshire Constabulary (12).

A Big Brother Watch study from 2016 found that UK police suffered more than 2300 breach incidents over the previous four years as a result of insiders abusing their position.

A year previously, South Wales Police was fined £160,000 after it misplaced unencrypted DVDs containing a highly sensitive video recording of an interview with a sex abuse victim.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Amex Fined After Sending Over Four Million Spam Emails

2
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

3
Opinion

What Does the Biden Administration’s Cybersecurity Executive Order Mean for Your Organization?

4
News

Air India: Supplier Breach Hit 4.5 Million Passengers

5
News

Insurance Giant Reportedly Paid $40 Million Ransom

6
News

US to Regulate Pipeline Cybersecurity

1
Blog

A Prequel to Ransomware

2
News

UK Police Suffered Thousands of Data Breaches in 2020

3
News

Bose Reveals Ransomware Attack Impacting Staff

4
News

Europe’s Top Human Rights Court Rules UK Mass Surveillance Illegal

5
Opinion

Cybersecurity Outsourcing: Unnecessary Cost or Clever Investment?

6
News

US to Regulate Pipeline Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

4
Webinar

Untangling Authentication Headaches: Achieve Passwordless Authentication with Cohesive Credential Management

5
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

6
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain