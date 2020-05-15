Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Power Grid Biz Suffers Outage After Cyber-Attack

A UK power grid company has suffered a possible ransomware attack, although electricity supply to homes has not been affected.

Elexon administers a crucial part of the power supply chain, known as the Balancing and Settlement Code (BSC), with customers including the country’s suppliers, generators, distributors, traders, and energy importers and exporters.

The firm takes over one million meter readings everyday to compare what generators and suppliers say they will produce or consume with actual volumes, before calculating a price for the difference and transferring funds accordingly.

At nearly midday local time yesterday the firm posted an alert claiming its internal IT systems had been impacted by a cyber-attack.

“BSC Central Systems and EMR are currently unaffected and working as normal. The attack is to our internal IT systems and ELEXON’s laptops only. We are currently working hard to resolve this. However please be aware that at the moment we are unable to send or receive any emails,” the notice read.

A further message nearly four hours later revealed that the firm had “identified the root cause and we are taking steps to restore our internal IT systems.”

The National Grid took to Twitter to reassure customers about electricity supply.

“We’re aware of a cyber-attack on Elexon’s internal IT systems,” it noted. “We’re investigating any potential impact on our own IT networks. Electricity supply is not affected. We have robust cybersecurity measures across our IT and operational infrastructure to protect against cyber-threats.”

Although yet to be confirmed, the downtime to internal systems would seem to suggest a ransomware attack, although there are other possibilities.

The power grid, like other parts of critical national infrastructure (CNI), has come under increasing scrutiny from nation state actors in recent years, especially Kremlin-backed hackers.

Back in 2017, NCSC boss Ciaran Martin warned of Russian attacks on UK media, telecoms and energy sectors as part of its bid to “undermine the international system.”

Earlier this month Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the threat of foreign adversaries launching crippling cyber-attacks against the US power grid.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

2
News

US Health Giant Hooked with Ransomware Bait

3
News

Pitney Bowes Hit by Ransomware for Second Time

4
News

Sophos: Paying Ransom Can Double Attack Recovery Costs

5
News

Banks’ DMARC Fail Puts #COVID19 Business Loans at Risk of Phishing

6
News

#COVID19 Hospital Construction Firms Hit by Cyber-Attacks

1
News

Attacks on Banks Spike 238% During #COVID19 Crisis

2
News

ICO’s BA and Marriott Fines Likely to Be Pushed Back Again

3
Opinion

Stop Being Afraid of Granting Network Access to Remote Users, Third Parties and Partners

4
News

UK Power Grid Biz Suffers Outage After Cyber-Attack

5
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

6
News

Ohio Votes to Outlaw Attempted Hacks

1
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

2
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

3
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

4
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

5
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

6
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

1
Opinion

We Don’t Need More Cybersecurity, We Need Better Cybersecurity

2
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

3
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

4
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

5
Next-Gen

Interview: David Shrier, Oxford Cyber Future

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program