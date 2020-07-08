Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Stalkerware Usage Soars During Lockdown

Anti-malware company Avast saw a sharp spike in the use of stalkerware during the UK's pandemic lockdown, it revealed this week. Installations of online spying and stalking apps across the country rose 83% on average from March onward, compared to January and February.

Stalkerware apps are unauthorized software applications introduced onto a person's phone without their knowledge. They feed back information on the victim's activities, such as their surfing habits, text messages, and location. They can also communicate the contents of their emails and even allow the perpetrators to listen in on peoples' phone calls. Apps like these are often disguised as parental control or employee tracking software, or even remote access tools, but they tend to hide their presence.

The use of stalkerware in the UK during the lockdown was especially high compared to a 51% global increase in the use of this software, Avast said. Since March, the company has protected over 1,400 users in the UK from stalkerware and other spying apps, it added.

The figures correlate with reports of an increase in domestic violence in the UK during lockdown. In May, anti-abuse charity Refuge reported a 50% increase in calls to its helpline and a surge of more than 300% in visits to its website since the lockdown began.

The news comes a month after antivirus testing site AV-Comparatives updated its stalkerware testing report to measure the performance of various antivirus tools in detecting these products. Overall, it found an increase in detection rates since last running the test in November 2019. While there were some improvements in detecting Android stalkerware (Avast's rate increased from 70% to 75%, for example), the biggest increase was for Windows-based stalkerware. Avast detected 8 of the 10 Windows stalkerware programs tested, compared to 5 last November.

In the Windows test, 4 of 10 antivirus programs detected all 10 Windows stalkerware apps (Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky, and Norton). Android detection remains more difficult, it seems, with no companies detecting all 20 titles tested on that platform. The best performers were Kaspersky and Trend Micro, both of which detected 95% of Android-based stalkerware, followed by ESET.

The AV-Comparatives test emerged from work with the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Coalition Against Stalkerware, launched last November.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Home Routers Are All Broken, Finds Security Study

2
News

NSA Issues VPN Security Guidance

3
News

Google VP Withdraws from Black Hat 2020 Over its Name

4
News

Microsoft Research Develops Invisible Cloud Malware Scanner

5
Opinion

Is TikTok a Cybersecurity Threat?

6
News

Manufacturing Sector Paid Out 62% of Total Ransomware Payments in 2019

1
News

US Unmasks Fxsmp Hacker

2
News

UK Stalkerware Usage Soars During Lockdown

3
News

Microsoft Confirms Takedown of Phishing Domains

4
News

Organizations’ Security Measures Failing to Keep Pace with BYOD Use

5
News

Billions of Banking and Social Media Credentials Available Online

6
News

BotRx Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran to Spearhead Global Market Expansion

1
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

2
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

3
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

4
Webinar

Malware in IoT, Crypto-coins & Smart Devices - Prevention and Appropriate Action

5
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act