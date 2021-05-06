Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

“Unusually Unhinged” Cyber-stalker Jailed for 10 Years

The United States has imprisoned a man who continued to cyber-stalk his ex-wife and kids after they moved states and changed their names to evade him.

The determined Oscar Adrian Marquez tracked his former wife, Jennifer Lorraine, and two daughters from New Mexico to Oregon, harassing them even after they purchased guns and took out a protection order against him.

Following a three-day trial in November 2020, 47-year-old Marquez was convicted of stalking, cyberstalking, and three counts of interstate violation of a protective order.

During his trial, the jury were played a song recorded by Marquez. The ditty—named "I only need one bullet"—detailed how one bullet would be sufficient "to settle the score" with the person who "took my kids, my money, my life, when you walked out that door."

On the stand at trial, Marquez suggested that the bullet he was singing about would be used against himself. 

The Marquez' marriage broke down in 2014 after what his wife described as years of physical and emotional abuse. That summer, Marquez kidnapped his children in the middle of the night. After being missing for a week, they were found in El Paso.

Lorraine reported his abuse and the kidnapping to the FBI, but that didn't stop Marquez from threatening to kill his ex-wife and her family and threatening them via voicemail and social media.

In 2017, Lorraine moved her family to Portland, Oregon, where she contacted the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center to keep their home address confidential and registered her protective order in the state's courts. 

Lorraine then bought mace, a Taser, guns, and a guard dog and installed an alarm and camera system in her home together with a silent 911 button.

Marquez left a note at Lorraine's mother's house, stating that he was going to find her daughter. On July 16, 2019, he posted his ex-wife’s new name and home address in Portland on social media.

Thirteen days later, Marquez was arrested as he drove past his ex-wife's new residence for a third time. 

US District Judge Michael Mosman described Marquez as “unusually unhinged” and "unusually" obsessed with his victims before sentencing him on May 3 to ten years in prison.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Third Parties Caused Data Breaches at 51% of Organizations

2
News

Global Phishing Campaign Drops New Malware Trio

3
News

Cyber-Attack on Belgian Parliament

4
News

Virgin Active SA Suffers Cyber-Attack

5
News

Scripps Health Knocked Offline by Ransomware

6
News

Misconfigs and Unpatched Bugs Top Cloud Native Security Incidents

1
News

“Unusually Unhinged” Cyber-stalker Jailed for 10 Years

2
News

CaptureRx Data Breach Impacts Healthcare Providers

3
News

DOD Expands Hacker Program

4
News

Financial Services Experience 125% Rise in Exposure to Mobile Phishing

5
Interview

#WorldPasswordDay Interview: Colin Truran, Senior Risk, Compliance and Governance Advisor, Quest

6
Opinion

#WorldPasswordDay 2021: Why Waving Goodbye to Passwords is Still the Best Password We Can Use This Year

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

3
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

4
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

5
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

6
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain