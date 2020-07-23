Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Banks Can Now Offer Crypto Custody Services

US officials have given the go-ahead for all nationally chartered banks in the US to provide custody services for crypto-currencies.

Senior Deputy Comptroller and Senior Counsel Jonathan Gould has declared that any of America's national banks can hold onto the unique cryptographic keys for a crypto-currency wallet.

Gould made the statement in a letter dated July 22 that appears to be addressed to an unidentified bank.

Prior to banks' receiving the green light from Gould, crypto-currency custody was the unique preserve of specialist firms. To offer the service to large investors, these firms typically had to be in possession of a state license such as a trust charter. 

Now national banks will be able to hold digital assets for their clients, who could benefit as a result.

In his letter, Gould noted that banks “may offer more secure storage services compared to existing options."

He then made the observation that using regulated custodians may help investment advisors and consumers to maintain access to their private keys and consequently keep their funds secure.

Gould prophesized that to keep offering traditional services in the future, banks would likely have to embrace fresh technological solutions.

He wrote: “The OCC recognizes that, as the financial markets become increasingly technological, there will likely be increasing need for banks and other service providers to leverage new technology and innovative ways to provide traditional services on behalf of customers."

In his letter, Gould said banks would be able to provide both fiduciary and non-fiduciary custodian services and compared some crypto-currencies to the US dollar.

He wrote: "The US dollar was a type of asset-backed money prior to abandonment of the gold standard. Some types of cryptocurrencies may have similar characteristics to this type of money. For example, stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is backed by an asset, such as a fiat currency or a commodity."

“This announcement signifies a real acceleration in the embrace of the digital asset class and the value of digital currency solutions," commented Digivault CEO Robert Cooper.

"Not only does this represent seismic development for crypto holders in the US but echoes a broader trend regarding the acceptance of digital assets amongst global regulators."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Vodafone Partners with Accenture to Offer Cybersecurity Services

2
News

Genealogy Software Maker Exposes Data on 60,000 Users

3
News

MATA Malware Framework Latest Move for North Korean Hackers

4
News

Analysts Detect New Banking Malware

5
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

6
News

Women in Cybersecurity Paid 21% Less Than Men

1
News

Florida Tax Office Blames Data Breach on Virus

2
News

US Banks Can Now Offer Crypto Custody Services

3
News

Fraudulent Photo App Operation Detected on Google Store

4
News

CISOs: Cyber Insurance Fails to Cover Modern Threats and Remote Workforces

5
News

Cloud Misconfigurations a Major Compliance Risk, Say IT Decision Makers

6
News

#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree

1
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

2
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

4
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

5
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

6
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

1
Interview

Women in Cybersecurity: Proofpoint's Sherrod DeGrippo Answers Your Questions

2
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

3
Interview

Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
Opinion

Using Threat Deception to Thwart Malicious Insiders

6
Blog

Data Security and Third-Party IT Asset Disposition: A Paradox