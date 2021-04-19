Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Charges Nigerian with Elder Fraud

The United States has brought federal charges against a Maryland resident in connection with a social media scam that victimized elderly Americans.

Oluwaseyi Akinyemi, also known as “Paddy Linkin” and “Joseph Kadin,” is accused of conning more than a dozen seniors out of nearly half a million dollars. 

A criminal complaint was filed against the 34-year-old Nigerian native on April 16 charging him with mail fraud, attempted mail fraud, and mail and wire fraud conspiracy.

Akinyemi is suspected of being a member of a criminal group that operated a social media–based advanced-fee fraud scheme that caused losses of $474,145.07 over the course of nine months. 

The group, called AFG, comprises Nigerian nationals who created fake social media accounts and used them to trick elderly victims into believing that they were to receive a large financial reward. Victims were told that before they could receive their reward, they must first pay “taxes” or “fees.”

Social engineering techniques were deployed by AFG to trick the seniors. The group created fraudulent social media accounts that appeared to belong to friends of the victims. These fake accounts were then used to make victims believe that they were communicating online with people that they knew and trusted. 

"Once the victims displayed a level of interest, the AFG allegedly opened a new account or persona (“the closers”) to carry out the fraud scheme," said the Department of Justice.

"At times, the closers fraudulently posed as real or fictitious government agencies offering the victims financial awards in exchange for associated taxes and fees."

Funds sent by victims to individuals in Maryland and elsewhere were forwarded by AFG members to the group's co-conspirators in Nigeria. 

Akinyemi was charged on suspicion of being one of the individuals who received victims’ cash or gift card payments through mail services. 

On April 16, 2019, a package addressed to Paddy Linkin at Akinyemi's address was intercepted by police. The package contained $30,000 in cash concealed inside two stuffed animal bears.

The sender of the package told police that the money was one of six "taxes" they had been told they needed to pay to receive a federal grant. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Indicts SecondEye Operators

2
News

Google Trumpets New Mobile App Security Standard

3
News

Uni of Hertfordshire Suffers Cyber-Attack That Takes Down its Entire IT Network

4
News

Mass Monitoring of Remote Workers Drives Shadow IT Risk

5
News

US Issues Russian SVR Warning

6
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

1
News

US Charges Nigerian with Elder Fraud

2
Opinion

Today's Arms Race: The Fight for Vaccine Appointments Between Humans and Bots

3
News

Google Trumpets New Mobile App Security Standard

4
News

FIN7 Sysadmin Gets 10 Years Behind Bars

5
Opinion

HowTo: Improve Your Security Team’s Remediation Efficiency

6
News

ICO Issued Over £42 Million in Fines Last Year

1
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

2
Webinar

What You Really Need to Know about MSSP: Busting the Myths, Mistakes and Misconceptions

3
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

6
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain