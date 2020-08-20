Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Cyber Command Gets New Operational Tools

A new set of cyber-operational tools has been successfully integrated into US Cyber Command's virtual cyber-training platform, the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE).

Col. Tanya Trout, outgoing director of the Joint Cyber Training Enterprise, said that newly integrated operational tools will be used during missions.

Cyber Command’s warriors can log in to the PCTE from anywhere in the world to conduct individual or collective cyber-training and rehearse missions. The platform was launched in February, and the environment was used for the first time in June for Cyber Flag, Cyber Command’s premier annual tier 1 exercise.

In July, the platform joined an integration pilot program with the program offices of the Unified Platform system and the Joint Cyber Command and Control system.  

Speaking during a virtual industry day for PCTE on August 19, Trout said: “This integration allowed for execution of small team tactics while performing active hunt of advanced persistent threat within a post-compromised range environment."

She added that the integrated PCTE enabled teams "to train and rehearse using available Joint Cyber War-fighting Architecture (JCWA) that gives us really the ability to train as we fight."

Demand for the PCTE has increased significantly since the outbreak of COVID-19 made social distancing part of daily life. Trout said that from March to May 2020, the number of new PCTE accounts had doubled. 

Since its delivery to Cyber Command, the PCTE has participated in another pilot geared toward mission rehearsal. Trout told the virtual industry day audience that members of the Cyber National Mission Force had used the PCTE to expand their mission rehearsal scope, scale, and fidelity in a virtualized adversarial network, helping them to calculate future requirements.

The Cyber National Mission Force is one of Cyber Command’s elite units aligned against specific threat actors and charged with protecting the United States in cyberspace.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, commander of Army Cyber Command, told the industry day audience that the PCTE offers several advantages over the National Training Center. These advantages are that the virtual cyber-training environment has the ability to replicate an actual opponent and that its mission rehearsal capability allows users to input details of real prior operations and train against or upload malware discovered during operations.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fortinet Partners with IBM for New Training Program

2
News

Oracle and Salesforce to Face GDPR Lawsuit

3
News

Data Firm Exposes 235 Million Social Media Profiles

4
News

Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach

5
News

Carnival Cruises into Danger After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Florida International University Launches New Cybersecurity Bachelor’s Degree

1
News

Phone Hack Traumatizes Neighbours Actress

2
News

US Cyber Command Gets New Operational Tools

3
News

Poor Cybersecurity Behaviors Prevalent Amongst UK Remote Workers

4
Interview

Interview Dave Mareels, SOC.OS and Chris Sleep, Natural History Museum

5
News

US Reveals New North Korean BLINDINGCAN RAT

6
News

Facebook Expands Policy to Take Down QAnon and US Militias

1
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

4
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020