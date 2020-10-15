Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Data Breach Volumes Plummet 30% in 2020

The volume of data breaches reported in the US is on track for its lowest number since 2015, although hundreds of millions have had their details compromised so far in 2020, according to official figures.

Non-profit the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) records all publicly reported breaches in the country to compile an accurate running estimate across verticals.

It claimed in a Q3 update yesterday that the volume reported so far in 2020 is 30% lower than the same period last year. In terms of individual victims, the figure is 60% lower, at 292 million.

However, the major breach at IT service provider Blackbaud may have skewed results slightly, as the single incident actually caused data loss at hundreds of customers. If this was treated as a series of events, the number of breaches so far this year would only have fallen 10% since 2019, according to ITRC.

What’s more, only a small number of breached Blackbaud clients — 58 out of 247 — have notified how many customers were affected. Currently the number stands at nearly seven million individuals affected, but it could rise significantly.

“If anyone gets a breach notice connected to the Blackbaud data breach, they should act immediately because their information could still be available,” said ITRC president and CEO, Eva Velasquez.

“Whenever someone receives a breach notice, they need to act quickly and decisively because of the risks that come with personal information being exposed.”

The non-profit also reported that cyber-attacks were the primary cause of data compromise in Q3, with phishing and ransomware the most common types. However, if the Blackbaud breach was treated as a series of incidents then supply chain attacks would come top.

A report from Risk Based Security back in August also noted a decline in the volume of reported breaches. However, although the number of breaches fell 52% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, the number of exposed records was estimated to be four-times higher than at any previous time.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

2
News

Ransomware Gangs Outsource Network Access to Drive Success

3
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

4
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

5
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

6
News

Hackney Hacked as Council Investigates Attack

1
Opinion

Old Tools, New Tricks: How AI Can Extend Existing Security Investments to Meet New Challenges

2
News

US Data Breach Volumes Plummet 30% in 2020

3
News

Carnival Confirms Passenger Data Compromised

4
News

Suspended Sentence for Brit Caught in FBI Creepware Sting

5
News

DFS Calls for Regulation of Social Media Giants

6
Blog

ISO 27001: Recognizing the Importance of Operational Security

1
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

4
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

5
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year